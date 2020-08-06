Human Identification Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2020 – 2029

Quest for Utmost Accuracy to Foster Innovation

Though ‘high-cost’ concerns continue to withhold sales prospects of Human Identification Systems to a certain extent, innovation within the technological range will add value and justify the price tag. On the demand-side, adoption of human identification systems has become imperative for crime investigating agencies, given the increase in the registration of violent cases at an alarming rate. As per The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reports, in 2018, ~1.2 Mn cases of violence were recorded in the U.S. of which only the murder rate was tantamount to ~18%. This is alarming for investigating departments calling for urgency in terms of establishing vital links using physical traces obtained from crime scenes.

‘Accuracy’ will remain a viable feature of human identification system and manufacturers are likely to steer their R&D endeavours towards enhancing the quality of forensic technologies. Given the precision of these systems, applications of these systems are projected to extend from law enforcement agencies sector for paternity testing, cell line identification, and for the study of cytogenetics and population.

Human Identification Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the human identification market includes global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the human identification market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

To get the sample copy of report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5078

HUMAN IDENTIFICATION MARKET TAXONOMY

The global human identification market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Product

Instruments DNA Collection Systems Electrophoresis Systems Thermal Cyclers Rapid DNA Analysis Systems NGS Platforms Microarray Scanners Others

Software & Data Management Analytical Software Data Interpretation Data Storage

Assay Kits & Cartridges DNA Sample Preparation & Extraction Kits DNA Amplification Kits DNA Quantification Kits Rapid DNA Analysis Cartridges

Other Consumables

Technology

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Short Tandem Repeats (STR)

Microarray Technology

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Rapid DNA Analysis

Application

Molecular Forensic Analysis

DNA Database Updating

Paternity & Kinship Testing

Crime and Sexual Assault Investigation

Missing Person Investigation

Disaster Victim Identification

Anthropology Studies

Cell Line Identification

Population-based Studies

Genetic-based Studies

End User

Forensic laboratories

Law Enforcement Agencies

Academic and Research Labs

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/covid19/rep-gb-5078

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the human identification market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the market trends pertaining to the human identification market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the human identification market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the human identification market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to human identification and its properties is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the readers understand the scope of the human identification market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The human identification market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and the strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Human Identification Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the human identification market between the forecast periods 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical human identification market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 06- Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the human identification market over the forecast period. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Human Identification Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product

Based on product type, the human identification market is segmented into instruments, software & data management, assay kits & cartridges, and other consumables. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the human identification market and market attractiveness analysis based on product.

Chapter 08 – Global Human Identification Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Technology

Based on technology, the human identification market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, short tandem repeats, microarray technology, capillary electrophoresis, next generation sequencing, nucleic acid extraction and purification, and rapid DNA analysis. In this chapter, readers can find information about the technology developments in the human identification market and market attractiveness analysis based of technology.

Chapter 09 – Global Human Identification Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

Based on the application, the human identification market is segmented into molecular forensic analysis, DNA database updating, paternity & kinship testing, crime and sexual assault investigation, missing person investigation, disaster victim identification, anthropology studies, cell line identification, population-based studies, and genetic-based studies. In this chapter, readers can find information about the various applications in the human identification market and market attractiveness analysis based on applications.

Chapter 10 – Global Human Identification Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019–2029, by End User

This chapter provides details about the human identification market on the basis of end user, and has been classified into forensic laboratories, law enforcement agencies, academic and research labs, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract research organizations, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on end user.

Download Methodology of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5078

Chapter 11 – Global Human Identification Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the human identification market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Human Identification Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America human identification market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the product type, technology, application and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Human Identification Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the human identification market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14 – Europe Human Identification Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the human identification market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Human Identification Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Rest of South Asia are the prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia human identification market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia human identification market during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Human Identification Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the human identification market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the human identification market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Human Identification Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the human identification market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the human identification market in Oceania.

Chapter 18 – MEA Human Identification Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the human identification market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the market share analysis of key players in the human identification market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the human identification market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. The companies operating in the human identification market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hamilton Company, Ande Corporation, COPAN Diagnostics Inc, and Others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the human identification market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the human identification market.