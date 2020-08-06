Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Rheumatology Therapeutics Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global rheumatology therapeutics market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of rheumatology therapeutics. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the rheumatology therapeutics market during the period. The global rheumatology therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.52% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Ardea Biosciences received approval from FDA for Duzallo (lesinurad and allopurinol) which help to treatment of hyperuricemia associated with gout. According to FDA, Duzallo combination of two medications with complementary mechanisms of action with contain lesinurad, a uric acid reabsorption inhibitor, and allopurinol, a xanthine oxidase inhibitor. Duzallo lowers serum uric acid levels by increasing excretion and inhibiting production of uric acid. Duzallo is specifically indicated for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with gout in patients who have not achieved target serum uric acid levels with a medically appropriate daily dose of allopurinol alone. Recently, Sanofi and Regeneron announce FDA approval of Kevzara (sarilumab) for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients.

High Funding for Research and Development Activities is Likely to Boost the Growth of the Market

Kevzara is an interlukin-6 receptor antibody, which is used for treating adult patients with moderate to severe stages of active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have shown indecisive response or intolerance to one or more non-biologic or biologic DMARDs i.e. Disease Modifying Anti Rheumatic Drugs. The development of new drugs which help to treat this disease more effectively called biologics, or disease modifying agents. The increasing elderly population worldwide and approval of new drugs for treating various rheumatic diseases, the growing awareness among society about the treatment of rheumatic diseases and lucrative environment of the treatment has driven the growth of the market. Additionally, high funding for research and development activities is likely to boost the growth of the market.

Rheumatology Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The report on global rheumatology therapeutics market covers segments such as drug class, disease indication, and distribution channel. The drug class segments include disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, uric acid drugs and others. On the basis of disease indication the global rheumatology therapeutics market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, gout, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and others. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel the rheumatology therapeutics market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Rheumatology Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global rheumatology therapeutics market such as, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Genentech, Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co., Inc.

