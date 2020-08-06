Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market 2015-2026

GMD predicts the revenue of global electrical & electronic robotics market to reach $45.79 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software & service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 13.55%. The hardware market will grow at 13.92% annually over the forecast years. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.05% during the same period, advancing to 518.7 thousand units in 2026.

Highlighted with 74 tables and 108 figures, this 215-page report “Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, End-user, and Region 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global electrical & electronic robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global electrical & electronic robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, End-user, and Region.

