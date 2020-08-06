Global Commercial Drones Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Commercial Drones Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Commercial drones or commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) are the small aircraft which are guided by a remote control. They have the ability to fly without direct human intervene. They are used for tasks such as law enforcement search, high altitude imaging, emergency response, flood mapping, photography, petroleum spill monitoring and humanitarian aid. Commercial drones help to reduce the risks of human involvement. They also help to cut down on the expenses and duration of operations. Commercial drones can be used for military use, surveying wildlife, delivering goods and surveying high-risk situations.

North America is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to concentration of major drone manufacturers and increasing applications of the drones in the commercial sectors.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The significant market players for commercial drones are:

BAE Systems Plc

Hoovy LLC

Precision Hawk

Drone Deploy

3D Robotics

Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.

Trimble UAS

Finmeccaniaca SPA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Aurora Flight Sciences

Boeing Corporation

Thales SA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

Aerovironment Inc.

Textron Inc.

Sensefly

Elbit Systems

Aeronautics Ltd.

Safran SA

Vdos Denel SOC Ltd.

Airware Inc.

General Atomic Aeronautical Systems Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Commercial Drones By Product

Fixed wing drones

Rotary blade drones

Nano drones

Hybrid drones

Commercial Drones By Application

Agriculture

Energy Sector

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

Commercial Drones By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Commercial Drones Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Commercial Drones Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Commercial Drones Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Commercial Drones Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Commercial Drones Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Commercial Drones Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Commercial Drones Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Commercial Drones Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Commercial Drones Industry

