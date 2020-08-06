Global Anti-Static Agents Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Anti-Static Agents Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Anti-static agents are substances that are utilized on material surfaces to keep away the development of static electrical charge because of the exchange of electrons. It makes the material conductive by absorbing so as to be conductive either itself or the dampness from the environment. These operators are biodegradable, free of sodium and potassium, and does not convey any natural danger.

Currently, metals are being supplanted by plastics in electronic segments because of their higher adaptability, high cost viability and lightweight which is thus expanding the interest for these agents. In electronic parts, anti-static agents minimizes the chances of shocks and sparks, thus shielding them from electrostatic dissemination. The expanding request in hardware and bundling commercial ventures are adding to the development of the worldwide anti-static agents market. The vicinity of diverse options for anti-static specialists combined with the unpredictable expense of crude materials can control the development of the global market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The major companies in global Anti-Static Agents market are:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Ampacet Corporation

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Cytec Industries Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Galata Chemicals

KLK Oleo

Palsgaard A/S

SABO S.p.A.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Anti-Static Agents By Product

Ethoxylated Alkamines

Alkylsulfonate

Fatty Acid Esters

Quaternary Ammonium Salts

Others (Including Polyether, Etc.)

Anti-Static Agents By Application

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others (Including LLDPE, Etc.)

Anti-Static Agents By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Anti-Static Agents Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Anti-Static Agents Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Anti-Static Agents Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Anti-Static Agents Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Anti-Static Agents Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Anti-Static Agents Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Anti-Static Agents Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Anti-Static Agents Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Anti-Static Agents Industry

