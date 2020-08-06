Foldable Display Market 2020 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The global foldable display market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the higher ownership of high-end smartphones, and the demand for flexible displays. In addition, the integration of flexible displays in smartwatches also drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific is the dominating regional market and is also expected to register the highest CAGR. The OLED-based foldable display is expected to dominate the market by type. The OLED technology is more preferered than LED and is far superior than any other presently available display technologies in terms of picture quality and color accuracy. OLED offers advantages such as low power consumption, better pixel density, and wide viewing angles. The application of foldable displays is observed for smarphones screens, televisions, and tablets and notebooks. However, these displays can also be used in head-mounted displays, head-up display, projectors, and near-to-eye devices. There are various players/manufacturers that continuously invest in upgrading the display technologies to provide cost-effective foldable displays for various applications. Some of them are Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, and LG Display, among others.

Key Players

The key players in the foldable display market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd (South Korea), BOE Technology Group Co. (China), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Royole Corporation (China), Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd (Japan), Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd (China), C3Nano, Inc. (US), Altenergy Power System, Inc. (US), and Visionox Technology Inc. (US). These players contribute significantly to market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 35%–40% in the foldable display market. These are 3M Company (US), Apple Inc. (US), Ares Materials, Inc. (US), AGC Inc. (Japan), DuPont (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kateeva, Inc. (US), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), Light Polymers Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Zeon Corp (Japan), Nissha Co Ltd (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Schott NYC (US), SKC Kolon PI Inc (South Korea), Solip Tech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan).

Segmentation

The global foldable display market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

By type, the foldable display market has been segmented into LED, OLED, and AMOLED.

By application, the foldable display market has been segmented into smartphone display, tablets and notebook, television, and wearable display.

By region, the foldable display market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Developments

In March 2019, Lenovo filed a patent for foldable designs, that provides two screens on the mobile phone. The company aims at competing against Samsung and LG to use this design in their upcoming smartphones.

In April 2019, Universal Display Corporation developed a phosphorescent organic LED to be used in premium smartphones. The phosphorescent organic LED can be used for smartphones with rollable and flexible smartphone and tablet models.

April 2017, ZTE corporation launched Axon M smartphone. The device includes two separate screens which act as separate displays on both sides of the smartphone yet can merge to make a single screen using software modifications. The company focuses on continuous development of its smartphone business segment to compete with the market leaders.

Regional Analysis

The market for foldable display is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographic analysis of foldable display market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East & Africa, and South America). According to MRFR analysis,

Asia-Pacific dominates the global foldable display market in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. The market growth in Asia-Pacific is owing to the rich concentration of display device manufacturers. Moreover, the region has experienced a high demand for technically advanced and high-resolution smartphones and smartwatch display. This has increased the overall need to produce more OLED based foldable displays for the new and upgradedsmartphones. Although, the consumer electronics market in the Middle East & Africa is increasing at a rapid rate with higher ownership of smartphones and internet from Jordan, and Israel, the region lacks display manufacturers; this makes the revenue generation capacity of the region less as compared to the others. On the other hand, the market in North America is also growing with the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major contributor to North American market growth include countries such as the US and Canada, where a lot of start-ups are outsourcing their manufacturing and heavily investing in entering the foldable display market.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/foldable-display-market-7675

