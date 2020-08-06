ePayment System Market 2020: Focuses On Companies, Opportunities, Market Size, Growth, Revenue & Forecast 2027

or ePayment option mandatory for businesses with a turnover of more than Rs 50 crore

The Bangladesh Government’s National Board of Revenue (NBR) recently introduced an ePayment system for Value Added Tax (VAT) to reduce payment hassles by VAT payers

The Government of Egypt introduced a law in 2019 to boost the adoption of ePayment; this law obliges all public authorities and state-owned companies to make payments through ePayment mechanisms

ePayment System Market: Regional Perspective

The ePayment system market is spread across North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific. North America may prove to be a major growth contributor due to technological advancements. Asia Pacific may also show robust growth due to the growing awareness about contactless payments on the grounds of COVID-19.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

