Ecological Packaging Market With Competitors Growth Prospects, Product Key Features, Industry Growth Rate 2020-2027

Increasing penetration of plastic in packaging industry has increased the consumption of plastic around the world. However the increased use of plastic is generating problems for our ecosystem by causing soil pollution and entering into our food chain. To tackle this problem packaging manufacturers are using ecofriendly packaging solutions such as paper bags and corrugated boxes. Waste created from sustainable packaging does not accumulate and gets degrade with time unlike plastic waste. Paper and paperboard does not have negative effects on food while coming in contact. High printability of the paper and paper board is used by manufacturer for printing company logo or information which helps in building brand image of the company. Paper and paperboard are commonly used for secondary packaging of consumer goods, food and electronic items. Paper and Paperboard used for ecological packaging are manufactured using recycled products and being environment friendly and light weight material they have wide area of applications. Paper and paperboard products are used in retail packaging, food service industry, food industry, electronics industry, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods packaging.

Ecological Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

World packaging market is expanding rapidly and so is the need for ecological packaging solutions. Biodegradability is the key driver for ecological packaging market. Low cost and ease in availability of the paper and pulp is another factor boosting the growth in ecological packaging market. Paper bags and corrugated boxes has wide area of application and are commonly used for secondary packaging of products across various industries. Paper and paperboard have high printability and can be used for communicating product and company information to the customers, bleached paper and paperboard are even used for improving aesthetic value of the product. Paper and corrugated packaging solutions are manufactured using recycled material hence increasing the inclination of manufacturers for ecological packaging solutions. Use of ecological packaging helps manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint. Regulatory authorities across the globe are favoring use of ecological packaging solutions to minimize the negative impact on environment which is expected to provide significant opportunities to ecological packaging manufacturers. However, plastic packaging solutions are technological more advanced than ecological packaging. New flexible packaging solution are more efficient increasing the shelf life and attracting more customers which may hamper the growth in ecological packaging market. Moreover, the need of plastic packaging solutions for handling of aggressive chemicals and hazardous products may further dampen the attractiveness of ecological packaging solutions.

Ecological Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Ecological packaging market is segmented by product type and end use industry

Based on the product type, ecological packaging market is segmented into:

Boxes

Paper bags

Paper wraps

Trays

Based on the end use industry, ecological packaging market is segmented into:

Retail Packaging

Food Servicing Industry

Food Industry

Electronics Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Consumer Goods

Others

Ecological Packaging Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global ecological packaging market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ region is expected to lead the ecological packaging market as the region has the highest population and consumption of products. North America is expected to follow APEJ region in ecological packaging market. Western and Eastern Europe are expected to show significant opportunities in ecological packaging market due to stringent government policies for environment protection. Latin America and MEA region are expected be the rapidly growing regions in ecological packaging market. Japan is expected to present significant opportunities in ecological packaging market due to their highest per capita consumption in packaging.

Ecological Packaging Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the ecological packaging market are NOKEN DESIGN, Ecology Packaging, Esko-Graphics bvba, Be Green Packaging, Vegware, Visfortec Pvt Ltd, Ecological Fibers, Inc, Xiongxian Guangrui Packaging Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Mangor Industrial Co., Ltd., Sekotech International Co., Chengdu Quanxin Medical And Sanitary Product Factory and Qingdao Jintiandi Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

