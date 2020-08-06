COVID 19 Analysis: Healthcare IT Market Analysis, Size, Share, Overview, Global Industry Growth Analysis And Trends By Forecast To 2023

Healthcare IT Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global healthcare IT market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The rising need to curtail healthcare costs is likely to trigger the market growth across the globe. Healthcare Information Technology (IT) is considered a wide field which applies IT for designing, creating, using, and maintaining the data systems in the healthcare field. It enables the exchange of health-related information electronically among several organizations.

Healthcare IT Market Potential and Pitfalls

The global healthcare IT market is rapidly stealing the limelight among the healthcare community owing to the increased need to manage regulatory compliance with the help of healthcare IT solutions. With the rising need to curb the healthcare costs, constant support from the government for HIT solutions, and high return on investments, the global healthcare IT market is considered to flourish globally. The market is anticipated to experience a sturdy growth during the assessment period owing to the rapid urbanization and ever-increasing population across the globe which has propelled the demand for automated procedures, thereby augmenting the need for better healthcare services. Moreover, the improving economic conditions enable the market to reach out to a wider range of consumers, thus enabling access to improved healthcare solutions and quality life. Moreover, the mounting need to improvise the healthcare quality and maintaining the operational efficiency of the organizations are further impacting the market positively.

On the contrary, reluctance and high cost of deployment among the medical professionals to adopt such advanced healthcare tools are considered to vitiate the market growth throughout the appraisal period.

Global Healthcare IT Market: Segmental Analysis

The global healthcare IT market has been segmented on the basis of component, products and services, and end-user.

By mode of products and services, the global healthcare IT market has been segmented into healthcare payer solutions, healthcare provider solutions, HCIT outsourcing services, and others. Among these, the healthcare providers segment is considered to showcase a significant growth rate throughout the appraisal period due to the increased demand for healthcare provider solutions and EHRs in order to manage nursing homes, hospitals, pharmacies, and others.

By mode of component, the global healthcare IT market has been segmented into software, services, and hardware. Among these, the services segment is considered to exhibit a significant share due to the increased adoption in clinics and hospitals, which further enables the administrative staffs to store the data in bulk. Moreover, the increased demand for installing software solutions in institutions for education and training purposes are likely to contribute to the segment’s growth.

By mode of end-users, the global healthcare IT market has been segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, third-party administrators, research centers, and government institutions.

Healthcare IT Market Regional Insights

Geographically, healthcare IT market span across regions namely, Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the American region is considered to occupy the largest market share due to the presence of superior-quality healthcare systems along with modern medical technology in this region. The North America occupies a significant spot in this region owing to the presence of well-established players. Healthcare IT companies deliver a wide range of customized solutions which is likely to encourage the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the extensive availability of and huge uptake of software solutions, high-quality healthcare systems, and modern medical technology are some of the major factors propelling the market growth in this region.

The European region acquires the second spot due to technological advancements and surging adoption of clinical management software among the healthcare providers such as Germany, the U.K., and France. The healthcare providers in this region are extensively adopting social media technologies which are highly supporting the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is considered to project the highest CAGR in the long run due to the expanding market especially in economies like China, India, and Japan owing to the surging demand for healthcare IT. Moreover, the augmenting healthcare expenditure and growing number of healthcare software solution providers are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Healthcare IT Industry Updates

March 29, 2019: Thailand has recently begun the development of their latest telemedicine programme at 32 hospitals which are located in the rural areas in eight provinces. The programme is a joint effort of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and Public Health Ministry and aims to increase access towards healthcare with digital technologies.

Healthcare IT Market Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global healthcare IT market are Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Infor Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), thenahealth Inc. (U.S.), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Dell Technologies (U.S.), GE Healthcare (UK), United Healthcare Group (U.S.), Wolters Kluwer (Netherland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), 3M health Information Systems (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Kronos Incorporated (U.S.), Conifer Health Solutions (U.S.), Lexmark Healthcare (U.S.), Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S.), CSI Healthcare IT (U.S.), Orion Health (New Zealand), Spok Inc. (U.S.), Syntel Inc. (U.S.), and others.