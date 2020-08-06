Active Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market will Register a Staggering 9.1% CAGR through 2017-2027

A methodical approach to research helps in systematic data gathering and analysis

Primary and secondary research are the founding pillars that make or break organised research practices. A strong secondary research to acquire necessary data pertaining to the concerned market and a validation of this data through extensive primary research helps freeze the final data points based on which research analysts are able to derive pertinent qualitative and quantitative insights into the market. This proven and tested methodology underpins our research on the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market conducted for a 10 year forecast period from 2017 to 2027. The findings – published in a new report titled ‘Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)’ – are symbolic of the current nature of the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market and use historical market data (for the period 2012 to 2016) to arrive at a comprehensive forecast for the coming decade. To get the right metrics for the 10 year period ending 2027, we have used 2016 as the base year and estimated our forecasts starting 2017.

Our research methodology follows a simplified process flowchart –

Data Collection → Data Filter & Analysis → Research & Intelligence → Actionable Insights → Business Solution

Data collected through secondary research and validated through primary interviews is filtered for market relevance and accuracy. This data is then integrated with our independent analysis of the market and streamlined value and volume projections for the duration of the assessment period are arrived at, based on which pertinent market insights are presented to clients for informed decision making.

Components of our exhaustive research process

The process of our primary research begins with identifying market respondents, creating questionnaires to cater to each segment within the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market value chain, and conducting extensive interviews with all key market stakeholders based in different countries across the world. A detailed analysis of some of the top companies operating in the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market helps us understand the vendor ecosystem and enables more accurate gathering of market information and statistics, as our primary interviews comprise extensive interactions with representatives from these companies. For secondary research, we rely on company websites, annual reports, white papers, financial reports, and press releases; as well as paid publications such as Factiva, GBI, Genios, and Meltwater. Data analysis comprises active, smart, and intelligent packaging sales correlation, macroeconomic factor analysis, historical trend analysis, and statistical analysis. Market sizing is done by identifying market volume (tonnes) and value (US$ Mn) for active, smart, and intelligent packaging products, regional average prices consolidated to arrive at revenue estimates, factor analysis for market projections, and CAGR and Y-o-Y growth to deduce final market estimations.

A coherent report structure that facilitates seamless navigation through the different chapters

Our report on the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market begins with the mandatory executive summary, which is a brief snapshot of the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market and comprises market overview, market analysis, and our recommendations. This is followed by an introduction to the market that defines the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market and presents the market taxonomy. An analysis of the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market follows next, with key metrics such as market volume projections, market size and Y-o-Y growth, absolute $ opportunity, value chain analysis, and market opportunity analysis. The next few sections present a detailed forecast of the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market on the basis of the various market segments across the assessed regions. These sections present both the historical market size for 2012 – 2016 as well as a detailed forecast for 2017 – 2027 and highlight the segmental market attractiveness and key segmental trends. Region specific market dynamics (drivers, restraints, trends) and an impact analysis of drivers and restraints are highlighted in the sections dedicated to the regional markets.

Competition profiling is an integral part of all our research publications and we include a separate section in our reports for tracking the competition in the global market. In this section, we focus on the market share analysis of key players and a competition dashboard to present a singular view of the vendor ecosystem of the global active, smart, and intelligent packaging market. We have also profiled some of the leading companies operating in the global market and provided useful information such as company overview, key financials, business expansion strategies, and recent market developments.

A clear segmentation of the market to compute key metrics for near accurate market estimations

Region

North America

Western Europe

Packaging Type

Active Packaging