Superfine Talc Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global superfine talc market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, building and construction, electrical and electronics, industrial, packaging, personal care, food, and pharmaceuticals markets. The global superfine talc market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in plastic demand for the automotive industry, and increasing paint and coating demand for the construction and industrial sectors.

In this market, different types of superfine talc such as plastic, paint and coating, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, paper, and others are used as application. Lucintel forecasts that plastic will remain the largest application, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in automotive production and increasing plastic content per vehicle.

Within the superfine talc market, automotive will remain the largest end use industry, and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for superfine talc in interior, exterior, and under the hood plastic applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing automotive production and growth in industrial, electrical and electronics, and cosmetic sectors.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the superfine talc industry, include increasing demand for specialty micronized grade talc and emerging application of plastic for automotive industry such as, seat back rest and seat pan. Imerys, Mondo Minerals, Minerals Technologies, Nippon Talc, American Talc, IMI Fabi, and Golcha and others are among the major superfine talc manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global superfine talc market by application, end use industry, deposit, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Superfine Talc Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global superfine talc market by application, end use industry, deposit, and region as follows:

By Application [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

PlasticsPaints and CoatingsCosmeticsPharmaceuticalsFoodPaperOthers

By End Use [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

AutomotiveBuilding and ConstructionElectrical and ElectronicsIndustrialPackagingPersonal CareFood and PharmaceuticalsOthers

By Deposit [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Talc ChloriteTalc Carbonate Others

By Region [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyFranceRussiaAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanThe Rest of the WorldBrazil

