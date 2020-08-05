Smart Gas Meter Market Future Prospects, Business Development Strategies and Forecast 2024

Market Research Future published a research report on “Smart Gas Meter Market Research Report – Forecast to 2024” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2024.

Global Smart Gas Meter Market – Overview

Market Analysis

The global smart gas meter market is poised to capture a healthy 6.60% CAGR over the predicted years (2018-2024). Smart meters are increasingly replacing conventional gas with national grids turning more adaptable, efficient and flexible to energy technologies that are reasonable such as solar and wind. These meters send meter readers digitally to the energy supplier for accurate energy bills. It is equipped with in-home displays to help people understand their energy usage better. Smart gas meters provide a wealth of alluring functions including the capability of informing consumers regarding the total amount of energy that they are utilizing through a display that is installed in the home. It can also directly communicate with energy suppliers, thus eliminating the requirement for staff to survey homes for reading the meter. A smart meter does this by sending a signal that delivers the energy supplier with the meter reading. Besides, it also allows the energy supplier in sending information to display in a consumer’s home. Consumers can enjoy an array of benefits from smart meters of which the most vital include encouraging consumption at various times of the day, ability of setting targets for installation of green energy, cleaner energy, accuracy, savings and visibility.

There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of the Smart Gas Meter Market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include government policies and mandates, accurate billing, improved customer service, development of smart gas metering projects, increasing investments in various smart grid projects, mandatory rollout programs associated to environmental sustainability, government legislations that has made the use of smart meters a mandate as a comprehensive energy conservative initiative, need to cut down losses at the time of distribution of gas, need to cut down the operational cost of conventional metering and ongoing gas pipeline network expansion. On the contrary, soaring maintenance cost coupled with complex design components may hinder smart gas meter market growth.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the smart gas meter market include Diehl Metering (U.K.), Sensus (U.S.), Itron Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), EDMI Limited (Singapore), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Apator Group (Poland), Dandong Dongfa Group Co. Ltd. (China), and Raychem RPG (India).

April 2019- OVO Energy has lately signed a contract with Aclara for implementing the new SMETS2 meters. The aim is in modernizing its grid networks, improving energy billing and customer services and also comply with the smart meter rollout program in the UK. OVO is pleased to join hands with Aclara to launch the smart meters of the second generation in the UK. Both the companies have recognized the fact that smart meters are the key to deliver the future’s energy system, one that is likely to be distributed, decentralized and decarbonized.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of the smart gas meter market on the basis of application and product type.

Based on application, it is segmented into commercial sectors and residential sectors. Of these, residential sectors will dominate the market over the predicted years.

Based on product type, it is segmented into turbine gas meters, rotary gas meters, diaphragm gas meters and others. Of these, the diaphragm gas meters will dominate the market over the predicted years.

Regional Analysis

By region, the smart gas meter market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World. Of these, Europe and North America will have a significant share in the market over the predicted years. This is owing to government policy mandates coupled with fiscal incentives. There are a good number of manufacturers present in the US that is propelling the market growth in this region. The smart gas meter market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace owing to growing government efforts, development of smart city projects as well as increasing subscriptions of residential gas to heat and cook.

