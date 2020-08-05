Medical Automation Market Research Report with Outlook, Strategies, Challenges, Geography

Medical automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 150.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Advancement & development in the automation technology and rising demand for accuracy & reproducibility is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the factors such as increasing government initiatives to enhance medical automation, high labor cost to enhance pharmacy automation, increasing investment by various manufacturers to enhance automated medical devices and rising cases of chronic diseases are the factors which will affect the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Automation Market

The major players covered in the medical automation market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Tecan Trading AG, Intuitive Surgical., Stryker, Danaher, Swisslog Holding AG, Parata Systems, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation., Omnicell, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation: Global Medical Automation Market

By Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training)

(Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training) By End- Users (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Home/Ambulatory Care Settings & Others)

(Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Home/Ambulatory Care Settings & Others) By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland)

Focus of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period

Key trends in the market place

Major players and brands

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Reasons to Purchase this Report

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

