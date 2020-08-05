Global Orthopedic Digit Implants Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Orthopedic Digit Implants Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global orthopedic digit implants market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of orthopedic digit implants. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the orthopedic digit implants market during the period. The global orthopedic digit implants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Orthopedic digit implants is a medical instrument designed for the replacing damaged joint and bone such as knee, fingers, toes, elbow, and ankle. Orthopedic digit implants are fabricated using materials such as stainless steel and titanium alloys, Nitinol, cobalt-chromium and plastic coating that performs functioning of artificial cartilage. Metatarsal joint implants (lower extremity), Metacarpel joint implants (upper extremity), Scaphoid bone implants, Toe intramedullary implants and Hemi phalangeal implants are used in orthopedic digit implants.

High Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Orthopedics are Also Contributing to the Growth of the Global Orthopedic Digit Implants Market

An autoimmune disorder such as Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes joint pain and damage throughout your body. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic progressive inflammatory disease of the synovial joint. This disorder is generally found in the patients aging between the ranges of 40 to years. With increasing aging population across the globe there is a possibility of people getting affected with this disease, which in turn is beneficial for the orthopedic digit implant products.

Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries for treatment of Orthopedic Diseases and high adoption of 3D printing technology in orthopedics are also contributing to the growth of the global orthopedic digit implants market. However, strict rule related to approval of procedures, post-surgery infection, and implant dislocation are some of the factors that may restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, Growth and technological advances in the orthopedic digit implant opening doorways of opportunity for market over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Orthopedic Digit Implants Market

Geographically, North America dominates the orthopedic digit implants market in the year 2017. The factors responsible for the growth of the market are the adoption of orthopedic digit implants devices along with developed healthcare infrastructure facilities. Moreover, high expenditures on healthcare and improved reimbursement policies are the factors augmenting the market growth. In addition, with rising geriatric population suffering through bone injuries along with rising road accident and sports injury is driving the market in the North America region.

Segments in the Orthopedic Digit Implants Industry

The report on global orthopedic digit implants market covers segments such as product type, end-user, and material. On the basis of product type the global orthopedic digit implants market is categorized into metacarpal joint implants (upper extremity), metatarsal joint implants (lower extremity), hemi phalangeal implants, scaphoid bone implants and toe intramedullary implants. On the basis of end-user the global orthopedic digit implants market is categorized into hospitals and specialty orthopedic clinics. On the basis of material the global orthopedic digit implants market is categorized into nitinol, silicon pyrocarbon, titanium, and others.

Key Players in the Orthopedic Digit Implants Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global orthopedic digit implants market such as Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Merete Medical, DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., VILEX IN TENNESSEE, INC. and TEIJIN NAKASHIMA MEDICAL CO., LTD.

