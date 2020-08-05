Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Bio-based polyurethanes are produced chemically by the reaction bio-based polyols with synthetic diisocyanates. The raw materials used in the bio-polyols are feedstock such as sunflower oil, rapeseed oil, castor oil, soybean oil etc. Bio-based polyurethane is used in the production of automotive, insulators, footwear, apparel etc.

Asia Pacific is the largest producer of Bio-based polyurethanes and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The factors contributing to its growth are abundant availability of raw materials, increasing production capacities of local manufacturers, increased infrastructure spending and growth of automotive and packing industries.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The key players of this industry are:

Biobased Technologies

Dow Chemical Company

Hitachi Chemical Company

Johnson Controls Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals

Rampf Ecosystems

Rhino Linings

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Bio-Based Polyurethane By Product

Rigid Foams

Flexible Foams

CASE

Others

Bio-Based Polyurethane By End-Use

Furniture & Interiors

Construction

Automotive

Footwear

Others (Packaging, Insulating Materials)

Bio-Based Polyurethane By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Bio-Based Polyurethane Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Bio-Based Polyurethane Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 7 Bio-Based Polyurethane Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Bio-Based Polyurethane Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Bio-Based Polyurethane Industry

