Dermatology Devices Market Recent Study Including Growth Factors CAGR of 10.0% by 2026

Global dermatology devices market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026 and is estimated to reach USD 21.14 billion by 2026. Dermatology devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions. Dermatology deals with significant problems of skin, structure, functions and diseases or concerns related to cosmetic issues.

Key Market Competitors: Global Dermatology Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in dermatology devices market are Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Michelson Diagnostics and PhotoMedex, Inc. Agilent Technologies Inc., Amd Global Telemedicine Inc., Ambicare Health Ltd., Applisonix Ltd., Biolitec Ag, Bruker Corp., Ellipse A/S, Genesis Biosystems, GE Healthcare, Lucid Inc., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Palomar Medical Technologies Inc., canon Medical Systems, Syneron Medical Ltd., Alma Lasers Ltd. among others

Segmentation: Global Dermatology Devices Market

By Product Type (Diagnostic Device (Imaging Device, Dermatoscope, Microscope)

(Diagnostic Device (Imaging Device, Dermatoscope, Microscope) By Treatment Device (Electrosurgical, Cryotherapy, Laser, LED Light, Liposuction, Microdermabrasion)

(Electrosurgical, Cryotherapy, Laser, LED Light, Liposuction, Microdermabrasion) By Application (Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Acne, Psoriasis, Skin Rejuvenation, Warts)

(Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Acne, Psoriasis, Skin Rejuvenation, Warts) By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, and Other)

(Hospitals, Clinics, and Other) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Dermatology Devices Market

Global dermatology devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dermatology devices market market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Adoption of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures

Increasing incidence of skin disorders

Government Initiatives to better healthcare

Market Restraints

Growing healthcare expenditure

