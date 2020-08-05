Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market Forecast to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2025

“Increasing investment by multinational companies in cancer research owing to increasing cancer prevalence among the population, increasing healthcare awareness poised to drive the growth of antineoplastic therapies market during the forecast period 2020-2025.”

Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market size is forecast to reach $13.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Antineoplastic therapy refers to the therapy which acts to prevent, inhibit or halt the development of a neoplasm. Neoplasm or neoplasia is a new and abnormal growth of tissue in a part of the body, especially as a characteristic of cancer. Regardless of type, there are some common symptoms of neoplasia, for example, anemia, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, persistent fatigue and loss of appetite. Increasing investment by multinational companies in cancer research owing to increasing cancer prevalence among the population, increasing healthcare awareness and government aided awareness programs for antineoplastic therapies is poised to drive the market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Report Coverage

The report: “Anti-Neoplastic Therapy – Forecast (2020-2025)”, by Industry ARC, covers an in-depth analysis of the following segments of the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market.

By Product Type: Chemotherapeutic Agents, Biological/immunotherapeutic Agents, Personalized Medicine

By Type of Cancer: Lung Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Leukemia, Bladder Cancer, Others

By Therapy: Primary Therapy, Combination Therapy, Myeloablative Therapy, Salvage Therapy, Maintenance Therapy, Others

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW

Product Type – Segment Analysis

Based on the product type, Chemotherapeutic Agents held the largest share in the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market in 2019 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is mainly owing to easy availability of anticancer drugs and growing usage in hospitals and clinics. Personalized Medicine, is forecast to grow at steady rate during the forecast period 2020-2025, owing to need for differentiated products and personalized problems for patients in the upcoming years. However, Immunotherapeutic agents is poised to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period 2020-2025, owing to increasing acceptance of immunotherapies for its lesser side effects.

Type of Cancer – Segment Analysis

Cervical cancer accounted for the major share in the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2020-2025. More cancer prevalence in women and increasing demand for diagnosis and treatment in order to minimize the adverse effects of cancer are key factors driving the growth of this segment in the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy market. Prostate cancer therapy market holds the second place in the Antineoplastic Therapy Market, owing to increasing innovations of therapy of the disease and state funded programs for the cancer type. Lung cancer is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2020-2025, owing to increasing prevalence of the disease among people of all age groups around the world.

Therapy – Segment Analysis

Primary and combinational therapies dominated the therapy segment of Anti-Neoplastic Therapy market in the year 2019. Demand for fast medications, quick results and less developed antineoplastic infrastructure have driven the direct acting therapies. Salvage therapy has maintained the second position in the market, owing to their demand after failure of other treatments to control disease or provide palliation. Thiotepa is an alkylating compound with salvage and myeloablative therapy and can mimic the effect of radiation. Other types in therapy segment include maintenance therapy, which is projected to witness considerable development during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Geography – Segment Analysis

North America dominated the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy market in 2019, accounting for more than 45.3% of the overall market. Rising developments of the cancer treatments, government aided programs and favorable reimbursement policies is helping in the growth of anti – neoplastic therapy market in this region. Rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of chronic diseases is also having a positive impact on the market. Ongoing research and development by various manufacturers and research institutes for antineoplastic therapies is also helping in the growth of the market in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the rise in a greater number of cases with pancreatic cancer. Rapidly growing geriatric population, greater availability of treatments and state funded startups in countries such as India has resulted in growth of the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market. Recent collaborations of companies like Merck with Taiho and Astex for oncological developments is anticipated to help in the market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Drivers – Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market

Increasing Investment by the Key Manufacturers

The rising number of investments by key players in the Antineoplastic Market has driven the growth of the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Industry. Rising number of cancer patients and their fatalities have created a demand for antineoplastic products and therapies in recent years. Growing number of state funded treatment programs, increased demand for cytotoxic drugs and increasing public health awareness is set to encourage expansion in growth of the market by 2025.

Increasing Incidences of Cancer

Cancer Incidences and mortality is rising year over year owing to increase in changing lifestyles and habitat. With these incidences there is huge gap for the treatment of different type of cancer. Anti-neoplastic with cancer treatment benefits creates huge demand of Anti neoplastic Drugs. Also, growing number of hospitals and clinics, and increasing startups of the Antineoplastic therapy market are indirectly driving development and growth of Anti-Neoplastic Therapy market.

Challenges – Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market

Technological Complexities with Existing Diagnostic Examination

There are many technological complexities associated with antineoplastic therapy which can hamper the market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025. There are issues in the desired results of the therapies, which is a restraint for the market as well. These factors is estimated to slow the growth of the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy market globally during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Industry Outlook

New mechanism product launches, company-merging & acquisitions, joint ventures and mass awareness and advertising about Anti-Neoplastic Therapy products are key strategies adopted by players in the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy market. In 2019, the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy market share is consolidated by the top ten players. Anti-Neoplastic Therapy top 10 companies are Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann, La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Acquisitions/Product Launches

The leading player, Amgen working with QIAGEN to develop a tissue-based diagnostic test utilizing its therascreen platform to identify patients whose cancers have the KRAS G12C mutation.

Eli Lilly and Company acquired AMRO BioSciences in 2018. AMRO BioSciences is engaged into several oncology drugs.

Merck has established strategic oncology collaboration with Taiho and Astex in January 2020.

Key Takeaways

North America dominates the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market in 2019, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure and growing investments of key players in the Neoplastic Therapy Market.

Changing lifestyle among the general population, rising geriatric population and increasing the incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer is likely to aid in the growth of Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market report.

Technological complexities with the existing diagnostic examination of neoplasia is set to cause a slowdown in the growth of Anti-Neoplastic Therapy Market.

About IndustryARC : IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1970-236-3677