Low VOC Adhesive Market Research Report with Outlook, Strategies, Challenges, Geography Trends

Low VOC adhesive market is expected to grow at a rate of 5.5% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Low VOC adhesive are natural organic chemicals, which have high vapor pressure at room temperature due to their low boiling point, which makes expensive quantities of atoms and molecules, they are also used in construct and finish interiors of buildings. Increasing demand for green and sustainable adhesives in various end-user industries can also boost the market growth. Stringent regulatory policies in various countries are the major challenge for the global low VOC adhesive market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Low VOC Adhesive Market

The major players covered in the low VOC adhesive market report are 3M, B. Fuller, Sika, Bostik, DOW., Huntsman, Illinois Tool Works, Ashland Global Holdings, Mapei, Akzonobel, Ppg Industries, Lord Corporation, Wacker Chemie, Scigrip Adhesives, Pidilite Industries, Ardex, Permabond, Franklin International, Jowat, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Dymax, The Reynolds Company, Uniseal, and Roberts Consolidated Industries, among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation: Global Low VOC Adhesive Market

On the basis of chemistry, the low VOC adhesive market is segmented into PAE, PVA, VAE, EVA, polyurethane, epoxy and others.

On the basis of end-user industry, the low VOC adhesive market is segmented into paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, transportation, consumer, others.

On the basis of technology, the low VOC adhesive market is segmented into water-based, hot-melt based, reactive and other adhesives.

