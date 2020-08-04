Industrial Boilers Market Growth, Segmentation, Analysis and Opportunities 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Industrial Boilers Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2023.

Global Industrial Boiler Market – Overview

Boilers are pressure vessels that are used to supply heated waste or steam to an industrial process. They are the primary equipment used in industries to for steam generation and supply. The Impact Of COVID-19 on Industrial Boilers Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to growing demand from food processing sector. One of the foremost concern of food processing firms is the elimination of microbiological threats. Heat is one of the most common methods utilized to reduce or eliminate any microbiological threats. Hence, there has been a rapid surge of integration of Industrial boilers into food processing industry, in recent times.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Industrial Boiler is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Industrial Boilers Market is forecasted to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2027).

Recently, natural gas and biomass industrial boilers have been replacing traditional coal based boilers in developed economies, owing to their significantly lower operational costs than other fuels. The steady rise in adoption of green fuels for industrial boilers, across the globe, is increasing the demand in industrial boiler market. However, high maintenance cost is the factor may hamper the growth of the market.

Global Industrial Boiler Market – Competitive Analysis

The key players of global industrial boiler market are Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.), Thermax Ltd. (India), General Electric Company (US), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea), Siemens (Germany), IHI Corporation (Japan), Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd. (China), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(India), Harbin Power Equipment Co. Ltd.(China), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.(Japan), Hitachi Ltd.(Japan).

Segmental Analysis

On the basis of type, market is segmented into Pulverized Coal Fired, Fluidized Bed, Packaged, Heat Recovery Steam Generators, and others.

On the basis of fuel type, market is segmented into Oil, Coal, Gas, and other fuels.

On the basis of pressure range, market is segmented into High and Low.

On the basis of End-Users, market is segmented into oil & gas, power, food & beverage, textile, pulp and paper, and others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global Industrial Boiler Market – Regional Analysis

North America region dominates the Impact Of COVID-19 on Industrial Boilers Market and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rapid installation of several power plants has led to the increased demand for industrial boilers in the region. The U.S. is the major contributor in North America region.

Asia Pacific is another major region for the industrial boiler. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are the major market in Asia Pacific region. The increase in number of investments in petrochemicals refinery projects such as ethylene steam cracker project will be one of the major factors fueling market growth in this region. Key players across the globe are gradually shifting their production facilities to cater to high potential markets in Asia Pacific mainly due to the availability of low-cost labor and ample raw material stocks. This has the positive influence on the growth of the market. Middle East regions is also expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to growing demand from power plants & refineries.

