Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market 2020 – Industry Dynamics, Segmentation and Competition Analysis 2027

Automation is a process that uses information technology and control systems in order to replace the worker controlling various processes and instruments. It plays an essential role in collecting info from the field and changing field and field parameters. The process automation and instrumentation is a branch of engineering which is helping in developing advanced sensors, MEMS technology, and smart transducers.

Rise in adoption of multivendor portable application will be one of the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global process automation and instrumentation market growth. Furthermore, increase in industrial automation rate of adoption among several end users will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, growing demand for energy and utilities is anticipated to offer highest growth during this analysis period. Moreover, emphasis on industrial automation and optimum utilization of resources will fuel the market growth. In addition to that, increase in demand for internet based technologies by is expected to propel the market growth.

However, high investment for implementation and significant maintenance costs of process automation and instrumentation is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the market growth. Also, lockdown and social distancing due to COVID 19 to save lives but they may obstruct the global process automation and instrumentation market growth.

Market segmentation

Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is segmented into instrument such as Field Instrument, Control Valve, and Analytical Instrument, by solution such as PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, Safety Automation, APC, and MES. Further, market is segmented into industry such as Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Pulp & Paper, Oil & gas, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, and Others.

Also, Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Instrument

Field Instrument

Control Valve

Analytical Instrument

By Solution

PLC

DCS

SCADA

HMI

Safety Automation

APC

MES

By Industry

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Oil & gas

Water & Wastewater

Chemicals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

