Get Your Health Back on Track with Peak Physiotherapy and Performance

Canal Winchester, Ohio: A physical therapy clinic is proud to announce its second location opening to help active adults and athletes recover from injury or undergo rehab without giving up physical activity.

Peak Physiotherapy and Performance is a physical therapy clinic based in Canal Winchester, Ohio. It has now extended its specialised services in the rehabilitation of orthopedic and sports injuries to residents in Blacklick while continuing to serve patients at 6788 Kilowatt Cir, Suite 1, Ohio 43004.

Serving patients in Canal Winchester, Reynoldsburg, Carroll, Pickerington, Groveport, Grove City, and Columbus, Peak Physiotherapy’s experts help active adults and athletes recover from injury; stop pain and train during rehab without giving upCrossFit, sports, weightlifting, or an active lifestyle.

Business owner Andrew Junak, PT, DPT, OCS said their doctors are required to perform a detailed evaluation to determine the “cause” of the pain. They then utilise dry needling, adjustments or joint manipulation, corrective exercise, and cupping therapy to enable clients to overcome health issues.

These can range from headaches, back pain, neck pain, jaw pain, tennis elbow, rotator cuff pain, knee sprains, sciatica, disc herniation, tendinitis, and all other orthopedic injuries.

“We help you get back to doing what you love without resorting to pain medications, injections or unnecessary surgery,” said Dr Junak, adding that he was always available to offer free phone consultations to new patients.

“You’ll enjoy the same transformation in your health as hundreds of others have in their ability to train during rehab and eliminate pain faster than they ever thought possible.”

Dr Junak, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and Board-Certified Orthopaedic Specialist, received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Walsh University. While earning his doctorate, he was awarded the Ohio Physical Therapy Student of the Year for excellence in practice.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, he co-authored a research publication during his time as a graduate student.

Upon graduating, he was one of four physical therapists accepted to the Cleveland Clinic Orthopaedic Residency Program. His track record is built on the foundation of helping clients end pain, recover from injury, and improve performance using his speciality in orthopedics.

Clients of Peak Physiotherapy and Performance have spoken highly of the doctors’ approach to formulating recovery plans and aiding their journey back to peak fitness.

Marc Ledesma said: “Dr Junak provided amazing care. I had a chronic muscle spasm in my neck that was at best a hindrance in the gym and at worst, debilitating. Dr Junak came to my gym to provide some free consultations, and he was able to put a name to my injury and laid out a treatment plan in 15 minutes.

“He was very professional and personable, and he was flexible in the time of appointment and payment plan.”

Nikola Novakovic added: “Dr Junak is amazing! I had a few muscular and nerve issues, and he helped me resolve them in a few weeks. He is super thoughtful and knowledgeable. Highly recommended!”

The clinics are open Monday to Friday: 6:00am-8:00pm and closed on weekends.

For more information about their extensive services, call (614) 467-0285, email: andrew.junak@p3physio.com or view their website: https://p3physio.com/.