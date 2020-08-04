Battery Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the battery material market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, and consumer electronics industries. The global battery material market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $75.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of electric vehicles, rising demand for portable electronics, and growing need for energy storage devices.

In this market, different types of battery material such as Lead dioxide, Lithium manganese oxide, Lithium cobalt oxide, Nickel manganese cobalt, Nickel cobalt aluminum, Lithium-iron phosphate, Lead, Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite, Others are used as material. Lucintel forecasts that cathode will to remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growth in lead acid and lithium ion battery considering increase in automotive industry.

Within this market, material used in battery for transportation is expected to remain the largest end use industry and witness highest growth over the forecast period. Customer inclination towards electric vehicles and growing preference of NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) and NCA (Nickelk Cobalt Aluminium) based lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles are expected to drive the market of battery materials in the automotive industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Growing production of electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and the growing demand for backup power systems are expected to boost demand for the battery material market in this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the battery materials industry, include development of solid state electrolyte and the emergence of sodium-ion batteries. Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Henan Yuguang, Glencore, Nyrstar, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Hitachi Chemical and others are among the major battery material manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global battery material market by material type, chemistry type, battery type, end use industry, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Battery Material Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global battery material market by material type, chemistry type, battery type, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Material [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

CathodeLead dioxideLithium manganese oxideLithium cobalt oxideNickel manganese cobaltNickel cobalt aluminumLithium-iron phosphate AnodeLead Natural GraphiteSynthetic GraphiteOthersElectrolyteSeparatorOthers

By Chemistry Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Lead-Acid Lithium-ion AlkalineOthers

By End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

TransportationElectric VehicleInternal combustion engine (ICE)IndustrialEnergy StorageOthersConsumer ElectronicsCellphonePortable ComputersOthersOthers

By Battery Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Primary BatterySecondary Battery

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyAsia PacificChinaSouth KoreaJapanThe Rest of the World

