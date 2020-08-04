Automotive Plastics Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The latest report on Automotive Plastics Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Automotive Plastics Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Automotive Plastics such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The Continuous Innovation in the Automotive Plastic to Cater the Growing Need of Automotive Industry

The automotive plastics are engineered polymers used in the automotive sector. These plastics are used as a substitute for steel, glass, and metals in the automotive sector. These are used for interior and exterior purpose in the automobile sector. It is used as a bumper, headlight, doors, safety and window, trunk lid, wheel covers and so on. Owing to the excellent mechanical properties and good look, these plastics are getting increasing acceptance in the automotive sector. These plastics are lightweight material and helps to reduce the overall weight of the automobile to make it fuel efficient.

The continuous innovation in the automotive plastic to cater the growing need of automotive industry as scratch resistance, impact resistance, easy moldability is helping to grow the demand for different types of automotive plastics products around the globe. Additionally, the increasing focus of the governments to reduce the carbon emission through vehicles is catalyzing the demand for automotive plastics.

However, the availability of the other substitute as glass, steel is retarding the growth of the automotive plastics market. The growing demand for low price, fuel efficient and environmentally friendly automobile products from developing countries are expected to grow the demand for automotive plastic in the near future.

The Growing Demand of the Low Price, Fuel Efficient and Durable Automobile is Helping to Grow the Demand of the Automotive Plastics

The Asia-Pacific is the largest market of the automotive plastic products, owing to the growing demand of the low price, fuel efficient and durable automobile is helping to grow the demand of the automotive plastics in this region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. China and India are expected to lead the Asia-Pacific market, owing to the growing disposable income of the middle-class consumer are motivating them to purchase modern automobile products.

Furthermore, governments invitation to the major MNC automobile companies to set up their manufacturing facilities in this region is boosting the demand for automotive plastic in this region. North America is the second largest market after Asia-Pacific for automotive plastic products, owing to the extensive presence of the automobile manufacturing companies. The U.S is the leading market of the automotive plastic products in the North America region, owing to the high purchase rate of automobile per person in this region.

