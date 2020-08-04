Artificial Lift Market by Key Trends, Industry Analysis, Research Depth Study and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Artificial Lift Market Research Report – Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2023.

Market Synopsis

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global artificial lift market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.63% during the review period. The global artificial market 2020 is expanding because of the rise in shale oil and gas production and a decline in oil reservoirs. The rising inclination towards optimization and an increasing number of mature oil fields are estimated to be key factors of expansion. Besides, the decline in the price of oil is also likely to increase the demand for production-based services such as artificial lift, pressure pumping, and better oil recovery in comparison to drilling services. Moreover, re-development of mature oilfields and growing offshore oil and gas discoveries are other factors that are estimated to present business opportunities to the global artificial lift market. However, lack of expertise and stagnant cost of oil are the factors that may restrict the expansion of the market.

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has brought a significant change in market dynamics. We will provide Artificial Lift Market with a report.

Key Players

The forefront players of the global artificial lift market are Schlumberger (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), Weatherford (U.S.), National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.), G.E. Oil & Gas (U.S.), Borets International Limited (UAE), Flotek Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Dover Corporation (U.S.), J.J. Tech (U.S.), AccessESP (U.S.), John Crane Group (U.S.), OILSERV (UAE), among others.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/961

Market Segmentation

The global artificial lift market can be segregated on the basis of application, type, mechanism, and region.

On the basis of application, the global artificial lift market can be segregated into offshore and onshore. The onshore government is estimated to lead the global artificial lift market.

On the basis of type, the global artificial lift market can be segregated into ESP, gas lift, PCP, rod lift, and others.

On the basis of mechanism, the global artificial lift market can be segregated into gas-assisted and pump assisted. Pump assisted segment is likely to acquire the largest share.

On the basis region, the global artificial lift market can be segregated into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/global-artificial-lift-market-961

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America has been conducted. As per the analysis, North America is estimated to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period. The market in the region is propelling due to the increasing number of mature oilfields and the rising shale gas production in the region. In the North American market, the U.S. plays a key role in regional expansion. The production of oil in the U.S is supplying crude oil to more than 10% of the world. In North America, rod lift is estimated to lead the artificial lift market.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at the fastest rate during the review period. The region is propelling due to the presence of a large number is reservoirs in the Middle East & Africa region. Additionally, there is also the presence of mature fields that are likely to influence the expansion of the artificial lift market in the Middle East & Africa.

Industry News – May 2020

Baker Hughes, the U.S. based company, has announced to sell its Lufkin rod lift solutions business to the U.S. based company, KPS Capital Partners. By the mid of 2020, assets of the Lufkin rod lift business will transfer to an affiliate of KPS, including personnel. Lufkin’s power transmission business will remain part of the Baker Hughes Portfolio.

Table Of Contents: Global Artificial Lift Market

Executive Summary Scope of The Report Artificial Lift Market Landscape Artificial Lift Market Sizing Artificial Lift Market Segmentation by Product Five Forces Analysis Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Decision Framework Drivers and Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis

Read Our Blogs: http://mrfrblog.com/

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com