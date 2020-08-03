Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Size, Competitive Analysis And Global Industry Forecast Report To 2027

Global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.3%.

Stoma/ ostomy defined as end of catheter or ureter which is surgically placed into in patients replacing the use of bowel or bladder due to bowel, bladder cancer, and Crohn’s disease. Stoma is an opening created in human body for the replacement of excreting organ and disposable of body wastes.

Market Drivers

Increase in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of bowel and bladder cancer are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global stoma/ ostomy care market growth. Also, increase inawareness regarding stoma/ ostomy care and technological advancements which are expected to propel the global stoma/ostomy care market growth. For instance, in January 2017, ConvaTec had launched Ostomy care products (Esteem+ Flex Convex’ one-piece system) across the world for people with urostomies, ileostomies, and colostomies.

Market Restraints

However, displeasure related to ostomy bags and unfavorable and fluctuating compensations provided by the insurance company are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global stoma/ostomy care market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market is segmented into surgery such as Urostomy, Colostomy,and Ileostomy, by system such as One-Piece Systems, Two-Piece Systems, and Skin Barriers, by usability such as Closed-End Bags, Drainable Bags, and Others, Further, Global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, Home care, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others.

Also, Global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Surgery

Urostomy

Colostomy

Ileostomy

By System

One-Piece Systems

Two-Piece Systems

Skin Barriers

By Usability

Closed-End Bags

Drainable Bags

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Home care

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

