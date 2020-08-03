Recent Research Explores the Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market 2025

The latest report on Viscosity Index Improvers Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Viscosity Index Improvers Market by type (polymethacrylate (PMA), olefin copolymer (OCP), polyisobutylene (PIB), and other types), end-user industry (automotive lubricants, industrial lubricants, and other end-user industries) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Viscosity Index Improvers such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

Viscosity Index Improvers are Used to Limit the Rate of Viscosity Change with the Temperature

The modern society would not be running smoothly without lubricants. Lubricants form a protective film between two moving parts and allow the parts to move without requiring too much energy. While characterizing lubricants and evaluating their quality, the most important parameter is the viscosity index (VI). These are additives that rise the viscosity of the fluid throughout its useful temperature range.

Viscosity improvers are mainly used in multigrade engine oils, gear oils, automatic transmission fluids, power steering fluids, greases, and various hydraulic fluids. Viscosity improvers are widely used in the automobile industry and this is because automobiles are subjected to terrific temperature swings. Viscosity index improvers are used to limit the rate of viscosity change with the temperature. These improvers have a slight effect on oil viscosity at the low temperatures. However, when heated the improvers enable the oil viscosity to increase within the limited range. This quality is most useful in the application of multi-grade motor oils.

Rising Demand for Viscosity Index Improvers for the Automotive Industry and Industrial Lubricants are also Driving the Growth of the Industry

The viscosity index improvers accomplish the maximum efficiency, performs better even at low temperature and defend the equipment from harmful wear. The demand for viscosity index improvers is increasing from the end-user industries due to its applications that help to drive the growth of the market. Increasing demand for lubricants is the major growth factor of the viscosity index improvers market.

Furthermore, rising demand for viscosity index improvers for the automotive industry and industrial lubricants are also driving the growth of the market. The growth in the automotive, energy, and industrial machinery sector increasing the demand for the viscosity index improvers. However, the rise in the oil drain interval reduces the consumption of engine oils in automobiles is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. The increasing need for improvement in the fuel economy is expected to provide wide opportunities to the viscosity index improvers market in the future.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific has the largest market share of the viscosity index improvers market due to increasing demand from the automobile sector in developing economies such as China and India. Manufacturers tend to prepare their products with high-end safety and superior quality to the customers in the global market. This is projected to act as a catalyst for the growth of the global viscosity index improvers market in the future.

