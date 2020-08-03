Non-Woven Abrasive Market Size – Trends, Overview, COVID-19 Impact, Revenue, Analysis and Outlook 2023

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The extensive use of Non-Woven Abrasives for performing various operations such as deburring and cleaning to provide finishing on different metallic and non-metallic surfaces is majorly driving the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market Size. Non-Woven Abrasives can be used on wide range of metals such as brass, copper, nickel, aluminum, stainless steel, titanium and others, and are also used on hard-to-grind materials such as glass, plastic and ceramic. This wide application range of Non-Woven Abrasives is inducing high demand for these abrasives in various industrial sectors, which in turn is fueling the growth of the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market.

Non-Woven Abrasives are being used in various end-use industries such as building and construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery and others. Rapid infrastructural development and expansion of transportation and electronics industries are generating demand for Non-Woven Abrasives in the global market, leading to the expansion of the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market. However, the raw materials that are used for making Non-Woven Abrasives are derived from crude oil. Hence, the fluctuation in the price of crude oil is majorly restraining the growth of the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market.

Market Overview:

Non-Woven Abrasives are primarily used for surface finishing of metal parts and for cleaning. These abrasives are made of open nylon filament web that is embedded with the grains of aluminum oxides, diamond, zircon and carbon. According to the recently published report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market is registered to expand at a notable CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation:

Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market has been segmented based on Target Substrate and End Use.

Based on Target Substrate, the Non-Woven Abrasive Market is segmented into metal, glass, plastic, composite, and wood.

Based on End Use, the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market is segmented into transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, and others. The transportation segment is anticipated to project fastest growth in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market has been segmented into five major regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The Non-Woven Abrasive Market in the Asia-Pacific region is both largest and fastest growing market and it accounts for the major share of over 40% in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market. The upsurge in demand for the Non-Woven Abrasives by major end-use industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive, building and construction and others are fueling the growth of the Non-Woven Abrasive Market in this region.

Rapid expansion of transportation industry and increasing construction activities in the North America region are leading to the significant expansion of the Non-Woven Abrasive Market in this region. Europe, being the leading region in automobile production, is projecting noteworthy growth in the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market.

The Non-Woven Abrasive Market in the Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. Whereas, pacifying political and economic instabilities are impacting positively on the expansion of Non-Woven Abrasives Market in the Latin America region.

Competitive Dashboard:

Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market is highly competitive due to the presence of large number of players that are focusing on business expansion through innovative product launch by increasing the research and development expenditure. The strategic mergers and acquisitions are aiding the players to sustain the competitive environment of the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market.

The prominent players profiled by MRFR in the report on the Global Non-Woven Abrasive Market 3M (the U.S.), Saint-Gobain 1998-2017 (the U.S.), Mirka Ltd. (Canada), Sia Abrasives Industries AG (the U.K.), DEWALT (the U.S.), Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH (Germany), ARC ABRASIVES, INC. (the U.S.), Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Co., Ltd. (China), NIHON KENSHI Co., LTD (Japan), Kanai Juyo Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive Co., Ltd. (China), Tailin (Philippines) and others.

