Natural Polymer Market Size – Overview, COVID-19 Analysis, Trends, Revenue, Forecast, Share, Key Players Profile 2023

Natural Polymer Market – Market Overview

The strong growth of pharmaceuticals is expected to further benefit the growth of Natural Polymers Market Size. The growth of pharmaceutical industry will subsequently uplift the demand for fermentation products and starch. End-Use Industries such as medical, food & beverages and packaging widely utilize cellulose ethers obtained from various plants such as wood pulp and cotton. Other commonly used cellulose ethers are hydroxyethyl cellulose, methyl cellulose, and microcrystalline cellulose.

Environmental benefits associated with Natural Polymers has escalated their adoption across end-use industries such as food & beverages, oilfield and packaging significantly. Stringent regulatory framework promoting the usage of bio-based products along with rising environmental concerns is slated to fuel Natural Polymer consumption over the forecast period.

Rising demand for green alternatives in end-use industries such as packaging, textile, and medical is anticipated to drive Global Natural Polymers Market growth over the forecast period. Shift in preference for bio-based products coupled with growing end-use industries is further expected to uplift demand for Natural Polymers.

Growing application scope in medical industry such as osteoarthritis and pharmaceuticals treatments is a key factor driving product demand. The growth of medical industry in developing economies of Asia Pacific, Middle East and South America is a major factor contributing towards market growth. Increasing per capita disposable income coupled with presence of advanced healthcare facilities in developed region including North America and Europe is slated to boost overall market growth.

Increasing application in End-Use Industries such as adhesives & sealants, toiletries, construction, and leather tanning among others is expected to result in increased product demand over the forecast period. However, high cost in comparison to synthetic polymers along volatile raw material availability is anticipated to hinder market growth and pose challenges for market participants. Rising awareness regarding deforestation, stringent norms, along with unavailability of seasonal raw materials are few of the areas that obstruct the development of Natural Polymer Industry.

North America was the leading regional market in 2016 and is set to witness robust growth rate over the coming years. Presence of advanced technologies coupled with rising need for reducing dependence on petroleum based derivatives are few of the key factors set to augment regional market growth. Medical application was the leading segment in the region followed by food & beverages. U.S. government aims at reducing carbon footprints significantly that is expected to benefit the growth of Natural Polymer Industry.

Region such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to witness moderate growth owing to heavy usage of synthetic polymers and relatively easy regulatory framework. However, rising consumer awareness coupled with environmental concerns in Indian & Chinese cities such as Delhi and Beijing is expected to shift focus towards bio-based alternatives.

Natural Polymer Market – Competitive Analysis

Global Natural Polymer Market is fragmented in nature and is characterized with the presence of large number of players across the globe. Key industry participants are integrated across the value chain in order to gain competitive advantage and capture market share. The market is price sensitive and is influenced largely by the availability and supply of raw materials. Companies are investing in product innovation to extend application scope in new sectors.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

August 2017: Dupont and Archer Daniels Midland received bioplastics honor from Plastics Industry Association in Washington. The award was given to both the companies for developing a method to produce dicarboxylic methyl ester, a bio-based monomer, from fructiose derived starch.

August 2016: Ashaland Inc. announced the spike in hydroxyethylcellulose (HEC) by 8% due to rising raw materials prices. The company aims at providing premium products to its customer base and thus had to increase prices. Industry participants in the Natural Polymer Market has faced the issue of volatility in raw material price and availabilty. In addition, certain raw materials are indigeneous and companies have to suffer with profit margins in such cases.

