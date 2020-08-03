Mobile Security Market Outlook – Latest Development, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

Global Mobile Security Market was valued at USD 18.68 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 123.45 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 24.8%.

Mobile security is an essential element of within mobiles which offers better security function to smart phones, tablets, and laptops. Mobile security function is used to protect important data in mobile devices. It is classified into various enterprise solutions such as Mobile Application Security, Mobile Data Protection, Authentication, and Others.

Rise in number of mobile threats and breach is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global mobile security market growth. Further, rise in mobile phone subscription across the world will have the positive impact on global mobile security market growth. Additionally, rise in usage of mobiles for various tasks which involves sensitive data such as credit card numbers, social security numbers, and banking information which is expected to boost the global mobile security industry. Moreover, increase in government initiatives for mobile security will fuel the growth of global mobile security market. Also, increase in technological advancements expected to propel the global mobile security market growth. For instance, in May 2020, Samsung had launched new mobile with security named as Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 5G phone with quantum security chip to secure data.

Market Restraint

However, usage of free mobile security solutions and interoperability between mobile operating system are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global mobile security market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding mobile security among customers will affect the global mobile security market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Mobile Security Market is segmented into operating system such as Android, IOS, and Others, by enterprise solution type such as Mobile Application Security, Mobile Data Protection, Authentication, and Others, by enterprise size such as Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. Further, Global Mobile Security Market is segmented into Industry Vertical such as IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Government & Defense, and Others.

Also, Global Mobile Security Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Operating System

Android

IOS

By Enterprise Solution Type

Mobile Application Security

Mobile Data Protection

Authentication

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

