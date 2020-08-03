Intravenous Infusion Pump Market 2020-2027 : Size, Industry Share, Growth and Key Players Analysis

Global Intravenous Infusion Pump Market was valued at USD 12.5 in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 20.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5%.

Intravenous infusion pump is a medical device which is used to deliver fluids such as medications, and nutrients directly into a circulatory system by using intravenous route. They are widely used in transferring medications in controlled manner. Rise in geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases will boost the global intravenous infusion pump market.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in home care setting which is expected to drive the global intravenous infusion pump market growth. Furthermore, rise in incidences of chronic diseases along with rapid growth of the geriatric population which is expected to propel the global intravenous infusion pump market growth. Moreover, growing number of surgical procedures will have the positive impact on global intravenous infusion pump market growth. Also, rise in approval activities by regulatory authority will fuel the growth of global intravenous infusion pump industry. For instance, May 2018, Baxter had received US FDA clearance for Spectrum IQ infusion system with Dose IQ safety software.

Market Restraints

However, stringent rules and regulations for approval of new product is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global intravenous infusion pump market.

Market Segmentation

Global Intravenous Infusion Pump Market is segmented into product such as Infusion pumps (Implantable Infusion Pumps, Patient Controlled Analgesics, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Enteral Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, and Volumetric Infusion Pumps). Further, Global Intravenous Infusion Pump Market is segmented into disease indication such as Hematology, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Gastroenterology, Diabetics, Chemotherapy, and Others.

Also, Global Intravenous Infusion Pump Market is segmented into region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Infusion pumps

Implantable Infusion Pumps

Patient Controlled Analgesics

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Enteral Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Volumetric Infusion Pumps

By Diseases Indication

Hematology

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Analgesia/Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Diabetics

Chemotherapy

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

