Global Medical Imaging Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Medical Imaging Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global medical imaging market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of medical imaging. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the medical imaging market during the period. The global medical imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The global market size of medical imaging market was worth USD 29.48 billion and it is projected to reach to USD 46.18 billion by 2024. Major components driving growth in the medical imaging market includes rising age demographics, growth in the incidence of various diseases and increasing awareness for early stage chronic disease detection and diagnosis. Also factors such as increasing investments and grants by government bodies for modernization of imaging facilities and technological advancements in diagnostics imaging modalities are too responsible to augment growth of medical imaging market.

However factors such as high cost of diagnostic imaging system and technological limitations associated with stationary/ standalone imaging systems to hinder the growth of the medical imaging markets. File Sharing ecosystem and growing adoption of mobile and portable medical imaging devices are the major factors that can further create huge growth opportunities for the medical imaging market.

North America Has the Dominant Market Share

Among the regions, North America has the dominant market share among other regions. The U.S accounted for the highest market share owing to presence of major leading medical imaging diagnostic companies and introduction of new products in these regions. Furthermore, rising number of diseases coupled with high expenditure on healthcare by U.S citizens are also some of the influential factors responsible to drive growth of medical imaging market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to development of healthcare facilities, increase government initiatives and growing medical tourism in APAC countries. Japan has the highest market share in the medical imaging market owing to presence of companies catering into medical imaging devices and technological advancement made by these companies.

Medical Imaging Market: Segmentation

The report on global medical imaging market covers segments such as, product, product type and end-user. On the basis of product the global medical imaging market is categorized into radiography (X-ray), ultrasound, computed tomography scans, magnetic resonance imaging scans and nuclear medicine scans. On the basis of product type the global medical imaging market is categorized into portable and stationary. On the basis of end-user the global medical imaging market is categorized into hospitals and imaging centers.

Medical Imaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical imaging market such as, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Carestream, Toshiba Medical System Inc., Ziehm Imaging Inc., Aribex Corporation and Varian Medical Systems.

