Global Medical Gas And Equipment’s Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Medical Gas and Equipment’s Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global medical gas and equipment’s market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of medical gas and equipment’s. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the medical gas and equipment’s market during the period. The global medical gas and equipment’s market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Medical gases are considered as medical products and those equipment’s that can handle medical gases are termed as medical gas equipment’s. These are frequently used in healthcare by healthcare professionals for diagnostic and treatment of the patients. Additionally, it has varied usage in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, such as, pharmaceutical manufacturing, cell culture studies, and drug discovery and development. Commonly used medical gases are Medical air, Oxygen, Nitrous oxide, Nitrogen, Carbon dioxide etc.

Increasing Demand for Home Healthcare and Point of Care Products are Some of the Major Factors Propelling the Growth of the Medical Gases Market

Global medical gas and equipment’s market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are helping to boost this market such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing number of industry-friendly safety initiatives undertaken by the government, implementation of U.S. FDA safety and innovation act, growing base of geriatric population, and increasing demand for home healthcare and point of care products are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the medical gases market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR Growth in Medical Gas And Equipment’s Market

On the basis of region, the global medical gas and equipment’s market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Due to presence of a well-established medical gases market, high prevalence of patients with respiratory disorders, and growing aging population have contributed to the large share of the North American region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR; growth in this market can be attributed to increasing healthcare awareness, rising healthcare expenditures, growth in the aging population, and growth in per capita income.

Medical Gas And Equipment’s Market: Segmentation

The report on global medical gas and equipment’s market covers segments such as, product type and application. On the basis of product type the global medical gas and equipment’s market is categorized into medical pure gases, medical gas mixtures and medical gas equipment. On the basis ofapplication, the global medical gas and equipment’s market is categorized into therapeutic, diagnostic and others.

Key Players in the Medical Gas And Equipment’s Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical gas and equipments market such as, Medical Gas Solutions, Allied Health Care, Ohio Medical, Powerex., Amico Corp., Gentec Corp., BeaconMedaes LLC, Air Gas Inc., Linde Gas and Praxair Inc.

