Global Home Healthcare Market 2020 with COVID-19 impact | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

Global Home Healthcare Market was valued at USD 240.25 billion in2019 which is expected to reach USD 365.41 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.3%.

Home care is the supportive care like custodial care, domiciliary care, or non-medical care which provided at home by registered nurses (RNs), occupation therapist, physical therapist, and licensed practical nurses. Home healthcare is classified into various types such as Hospice, and Social Care.

Market Drivers

Increase in minimally invasive diagnostics and therapeutic interventional procedures and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic, and Parkinson’s Diseases are the driving factors which are expected to boost the global home healthcare market growth. Home healthcare is useful in treatment and diagnosis of various diseases at home. It offers various healthcare services which are convenient services. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives and technological advancement will have the positive impact on global home healthcare market growth. Moreover, increase in geriatric population is expected to propel the global home healthcare market growth.

Market Restraints

However, patient safety concerns, change in reimbursement policies, and limited insurance coverage are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global home healthcare market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Home Healthcare Market is segmented into product such as Testing, Screening & Monitoring Products (Blood Glucose Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Holter and Event Monitors, Pulse Oximeters & Heart Rate Monitors, and Others), and Therapeutic Products such as (IV Equipment, Insulin Delivery Devices, Respiratory Therapy Equipment, Wound Care Products, and Others), by services such as Infusion Therapy Services, Pregnancy Care Services, Respiratory Therapy Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Unskilled Care Services, and Skilled Nursing Services. Further, Global Home Healthcare Market is segmented into software such as Hospice Solutions, Telehealth Solution, Agency Software, and Clinical Management Systems.

Also, Global Home Healthcare Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Testing, Screening & Monitoring Products

Blood Glucose Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Holter and Event Monitors

Pulse Oximeters & Heart Rate Monitors

Others

Therapeutic Products

IV Equipment

Insulin Delivery Devices

Respiratory Therapy Equipment

Wound Care Products

Others

By Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Pregnancy Care Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Unskilled Care Services

Skilled Nursing Services

By Software

Hospice Solutions

Telehealth Solution

Agency Software

Clinical Management Systems

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

