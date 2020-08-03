GetBlock.io – a provider of the most popular blockchain nodes – is officially launched

GetBlock is a service that provides connection for the major cryptocurrencies’ nodes. They support such tools like JSON-RPC, REST, and WebSockets, which facilitates direct synchronization with the blockchain. There is no need to run a node yourself, the platform allows you to connect to a blockchain via a full node without having to pay a fee.

Whether you want to launch your own wallet, cryptocurrency exchange, or Explorer, GetBlock is ready to offer its top-notch technology, specially designed tools and non-stop working servers located in Germany.

The company is constantly developing and adding new nodes; on the contrary, the connection always stays put — fast, at a speed of 1 GB/sec, and secure, under 24/7 surveillance. All nodes have an open API and are available for connection.

A free API key guarantees direct interaction with a blockchain — all the provided nodes will be integrated to your project within seconds, while GetBlock takes full care of its stability and reliable work.

At the moment GetBlock supports nodes for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Particl (PART), Lbry (LBC), DogeCoin (DOGE), ZCoin (ZXC), Verge (XVG), Groestlcoin (GRS), DigiByte (DGB), Dash (DASH), Reddcoin (RDD), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Horizen (ZEN), Decred (DCR), Zcash (ZEC), Bytecoin (BCN), Loki Network (LOKI), Rsk (RSK), and Obyte (GBYTE).

This service is quite suitable for young entrepreneurs and beginners, as well as for crypto developers and blockchain users, for all those who have neither time nor resources to run their own full node.

The platform allows its customers to stay focused on their projects and development, it needs not more than a few clicks from you to connect one or merge several nodes in one place. For example, if you have the service integrated to your crypto wallet project, it will receive access to all of the available currencies without the labor-intensive process of launching and maintaining all the corresponding nodes.

The interaction with blockchains has never been that instant and simple! In order to get started with GetBlock, fill in the form on the website and get your personal API key.