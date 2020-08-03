FMI Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Pump Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the breast pump market including global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030 delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the breast pump market, growth prospects are obtained with utmost precision.

Breast Pump Market: Segmentation

The global breast pump is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Product Type

Closed System Breast Pumps

Open System Breast Pumps

Technology

Electric Breast Pumps

Single Electric Breast Pumps

Double Electric Breast Pumps

Manual Breast Pumps

End User

Homecare Settings

Healthcare Facilities

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the breast pump market, which includes a snapshot of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes market size and revenue distribution of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the breast pump market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basics of the market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section includes key product development trend and innovative market expansion strategies.

Chapter 04 – Market Context

This section includes premium insights such as regulatory scenario, technology adaption analysis, reimbursement scenario, and many more. This section helps readers understand the key factors associated with the breast pump market.

Chapter 05 – Market Background

This chapter explains the macroeconomic factors, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are expected to influence growth of the breast pump market over the forecast period. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact on the market have been provided in the successive section. This section also provides Covid-19 impact analysis on the growth of the market.

Chapter 06 – Global Breast Pump Market- Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average price of breast pump in the different regions throughout the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Breast Pump Market Volume (Units) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the breast pump market between 2020 and 2030.

Chapter 08 – Global Breast Pump Value Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section gives the global market value analysis and forecast for the breast pump during the forecast period. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical breast pump market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 09 – Global Breast pump Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the breast pump market is segmented into closed system breast pumps, open system breast pumps. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in breast pump and market attractiveness based on product type.

Chapter 10 – Global Breast pump Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Technology

This chapter provides details about the breast pump based on technology, and has been classified into electric breast pumps, and manual breast pumps. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness based on technology.

Chapter 11 – Global Breast pump Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by End User

This chapter provides details about the breast pump market based on end user, and has been classified into homecare settings, healthcare facilities. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness based on end user.

Chapter 12 – Global Breast pump Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the breast pump market will grow across various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Breast pump Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of North America’s breast pump market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the product type and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Breast pump Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the breast pump market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 15 –Europe Breast pump Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the breast pump market in Europe in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Breast pump Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in South Asia in several countries such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Breast pump Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the breast pump in East Asia by focusing on China, South Korea, and Japan. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the breast pump market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Breast pump Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the breast pump in Oceania. It also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 19 – Middle East & Africa Breast pump Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the breast pump market will grow in the major countries in the Middle East & Africa such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period.

Chapter 20 –Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed company share analysis, and tier structure analysis.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the breast pump market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pigeon Corporation, Newell Brands, Medela LLC and more.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the breast pump report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the breast pump market.

