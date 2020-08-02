New Book by Susan Pollet: Women in Crisis

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Susan Pollet Women in Crisis hitting stores everywhere on June 9th, 2020.

This book consists of stories about women patients of an accomplished woman psychiatrist, whose experiences exemplify challenges faced by many women, to varying degrees. I drew from my observations as a lawyer who worked on thousands of cases in Family Court for over twenty years, from my participation as a leader in women’s bar associations for almost forty years, from listening to friends, colleagues, and strangers, and from researching and reading the work of mental health professionals. The legal aspects of these stories are not the focus, but, rather, are a background component. It is the human aspects of the struggles of women in crisis which I found compelling, and it is for that reason that I chose the vehicle of a psychiatrist to bring them to the fore. In addition, I brought a feminist and humanist perspective to my presentation, as many of the conflicts women face are the result of a society that still makes them second class citizens. (Author)

Susan L. Pollet lives in New York City and has been an attorney for over forty years, primarily in the area of family law. She has published over sixty articles on varied legal topics, including family and criminal law. She is also a published author and artist.

In 2019, her first novel Lessons In Survival: All About Amos was published by Adelaide Books. She created the collage for the book cover, and also painted the portrait which appears on the cover of this novel. Two of her short stories were published by Adelaide Literary Magazine in 2019 and in 2020 in their Literary Award Anthology. Her novel, Through Walter’s Lens, was published by Adelaide Books in 2020.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org