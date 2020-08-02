Nano Zinc Oxide Market Size Forecast to Reach $704 Million by 2025

“Nano Zinc Oxide market is expected to witness the significant growth due to novel physiochemical characteristics, such as anti-bacterial, anti-corrosive, anti-fungal, catalytic, and UV filtering properties.”

Nano Zinc Oxide Market size is forecast to reach $704 million by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 12% during 2020-2025. Nano Zinc Oxide market is expected to witness the significant growth due to novel physiochemical characteristics, such as anti-bacterial, anti-corrosive, anti-fungal, catalytic, and UV filtering properties. They are mostly used in paints & coatings, cosmetics, household products, food contact materials, medical dressings, textiles, electronics, and others.

End Use Industry – Segment Analysis

Cosmetic product segment has been the primary market for Nano Zinc Oxide. Cosmetic segment is one of the attractive market due to increased purchasing power in the emerging economies and awareness among the consumers regarding adverse effects of UV rays. Functionality of nano zinc oxide in the cosmetic is high because of its excellent physio-chemical properties. Nanoparticles are now popularly used in every personal care product available in market, including shampoo, deodorant, sunscreens, soaps, toothpaste, hair conditioner and others. Minimal regulatory constraints and limited health impacts is increasing Nano zinc oxide implementation in skincare and medical products.

Geography – Segment Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the Nano Zinc Oxide market with a share of more than 38%, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is witnessing strong growth prospects owing to surge in consumption of personal care and cosmetics products. Asia-Pacific is the largest personal chemicals care market and is likely to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. China, which has the largest market for personal care products in Asia-Pacific dominated the market. The market is expected to register a higher growth owing to the increasing number of products offering comfort, convenience and health benefits in the market. Enormous growth in personal care market in India, combined with increasing use of ingredients in these products, has been driving the India’s cosmetic market. India continues to be one of major target markets due to huge consumer base.

Drivers – Nano Zinc Oxide Market

Advancement in Nano Zinc Oxide is driving the Market

Advancement in Nano material technology has led to the increase in use of nano zinc oxide in biomedical applications. Propertied of nano zinc oxide has made it one of the prominent element for the health care industry. The advanced nano material has found its use in biomedical applications such as imaging, drug delivery, gene deliver and others.

Challenges – Nano Zinc Oxide Market

The harmful effect of Nano Zinc Oxide on Human Health

The use of nano zinc oxide in the skin care application has been prove beneficial but inhaling nano particles can be harmful for human health. There is a growing need to understand the impact of nanoparticles on toxicity that can easily enter the cells and cause oxidative stress. These products have become a direct source of pollution in the environment and thereby greatly impact on ecosystem.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Nano Zinc Oxide market. In 2019, the market of Nano Zinc Oxide has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Advanced Nano Technologies Limited, BYK, Elementis Specialties, Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH, Hakusuitech Co. Ltd. and others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In July 2019, Vizor LLC has launched inorganic sunscreen ingredients based on patent-pending surface modification technology that can deliver substantially higher SPF values with less material and better performance than conventional zinc oxide ingredients. Super Zinc Natural and Super Zinc 1000 offer better dispersibility, superior wetting and lower viscosity in formulation.

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific dominates the Nano Zinc Oxide market owing to rapid industrial developments and rise in demand from various application industries.

The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period. The report further analyzes the extent of applications for nano zinc oxide in different geographies and suggests the future growth opportunities by analyzing government regulations & policies.

The other key areas of focus include the various applications in Nano Zinc Oxide Market and their specific segmented revenue.

About IndustryARC : IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1970-236-3677