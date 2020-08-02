Global Emergency Mobile Substation Market Estimated to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2025

“Military Bases are dominating the market by wide use of emergency mobile substations owing to the demand for mobile substations for backup in power supply purposes. ”

The Global market for Emergency Mobile Substation Market is estimated to reach $1.5billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. Emergency Mobile Substation provides temporary restoration to power supply through damaged low and medium voltage substation systems and equipment. The emergency mobile substations generally have rotating circuit breakers, rack out circuit breakers, sidewall mounted bushings, vacuum breakers and others. It has a wide use in the several industrial applications owing to its features like portability, ease of assembly among others. Furthermore, emergency mobile substations have wide applications in rural areas as well for the redundancy of parallel circuits.

Ever expanding applications of emergency mobile substation in various end use industries along with the presence of a perfect solution provided by the emergency mobile substations when industries require temporary power supplies are driving the growth of the market.

By Applications- Segment Analysis

By applications the Emergency Mobile Substation Market is segmented into military bases, safety and maintenance, mobile applications, transmission grid and others. The applications of emergency mobile substations in the military bases are dominating the market. It is used to provide temporary power supplies during unplanned repairs in the military bases. In the military bases during the time of war and terrorism attacks the backup sources of power like generators are sabotaged due to the attacks. Emergency mobile substations provide power and mitigate prolonged disruptions at the time of attacks in the military bases. In additions, most of the military bases are in the remote areas therefore military bases have a high risk of attacks. At this time the mobile substations are widely used owing to its benefits of power supply, ease of maintenance along with additional air insulation benefits.

By End Use – Segment Analysis

By End Use the market is segmented into Power supply & distribution industry, Communication Industry, Medical Institutions, Defense & Construction and others. Communication Industry is witnessing a significant growth in the market. Emergency mobile substations are responsible for power generation and power distribution. It is widely used for power supply and smart grid technology in this industry. The implementation of the mobile substations has resulted in the transmission of electricity safely from the point of generation to the end along with the transformation of the voltage levels from high to low across the grid.. The digitization of mobile substations has enabled grid power restoration for critical infrastructure and facilities ad has improved its performance in the field of wireless communications. Furthermore, emergency mobile substations provide significant onsite backup power supplies to the batteries and generators for easy and prolonged communications in this industry.

Geography – Segment Analysis

Europe dominated the Emergency Mobile Substation Marketwith a share of 38% in 2019 owing to the significant focus of key players, surge in adoption of mobile substation technologies and surge in adoption of smart grid technologies among others. Furthermore, Europe has the biggest transmission system with extra high voltage lines contributing to the growth of the emergency mobile substations. Europe has skilled defense and military base where mobile substations are used in a wide range. Along with this various investment projects in Europe region are promoting the mobile substations digitization and driving market growth.

Drivers – Emergency Mobile Substation Market

Rising use of Mobile Substations owing to its portability and cost effectiveness:

The rising use of emergency mobile substations is due to its ease of transportation, flexibility and good backup facility. Along with this mobile substations are also widely used owing to its cost effectiveness. As it can be carried from one place to another easily, it is widely used in military bases and construction industries. Along with this, emergency mobile substations provide good transmission and distribution of electrical power throughout the grid due to which it is widely used in many sectors. Furthermore, deployment of emergency mobile substations provides permanent or semi-permanent installation in specific situations.

Surge in adoption owing to rapid deployment anywhere:

Mobile substations provide a crucial flexible link in the electrical grids. As the mobile substations are well equipped with necessary high and medium voltage components including, power transformers, switchgear and disconnected switches can be deployed easily and flexibly for any power supply and distribution in the industries. The deployment of the mobile substations are done during the contingencies like fire, sabotage, blackouts or extreme weather events. Owing to the transportation requirements in very short space of time, they are the ideal solutions for addressing a range of contingencies that utilities face, thus driving the market.

Challenges – Emergency Mobile Substation Market

Lack of Proper Equipment and Maintenance in the various countries:

Many of the undeveloped countries do not have proper equipment to manufacture mobile substations. The equipment in the mobile substations are quite expensive which are not affordable by many countries. Lack of skilled labour for the maintenance of the equipment is also hindering the growth of the market.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Emergency Mobile Substation Market are given in this report. Emergency Mobile Substation Market is dominated by major companies such asAZZ Incorporated Company, ABB Automation Company, CR Technology Systems, Delta Star Waukesha Electric Systems, GE Corporation, Powell Industries Inc, Elgin Power Solutions, WEG Industries, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation Inc among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

November 13, 2019- Siemens launched Reyrolle 5 protection relay series designed by enhanced cyber security and communication for future power networks and substations.

October 10, 2019- GE Company invested 10 million dollars to expand the range of sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) for high voltage substation equipment.

