What are the Long-Term Changes We are Likely to See in the Global Insulin Delivery System Market?

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Insulin Delivery System Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global insulin delivery system market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of insulin delivery system. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the insulin delivery system market during the period. The insulin delivery system market was worth USD 9724.4 million in 2016 and it is expected to reach USD 14537 million by 2024. The global insulin delivery system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Refining Policies for Compensation, and Availability, Affordability of Devices, are Some of the Key Factor Driving the Growth of Global Insulin Delivery System Market

Patient are moving from hospitals to specialty clinics, Users prefer syringes and insulin pens because of their low cost, refining policies for compensation, and availability, affordability of devices, are some of the key factor driving the growth of global insulin delivery system market. Moreover, needle nervousness in patients affect the growth of the pen needles and syringes market, problems related with the reuse of pen needles and infusion sets are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Growing research and development, increasing expenditure in emerging economies on diabetes-related health are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

U.S is a Key Country that is Driving the North America Insulin Delivery System Market

Geographically, the market is divided into the Americas, Europe, APAC and RoW. The U.S is a key country that is driving the North America insulin delivery system market. The APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. India and China are known as the diabetes capital of the world. Both countries are among the top 3 countries with a high number of diabetic population. Going further, government initiatives in healthcare policies and rising disposable income are among the vital factors that would lead to the adoption of the insulin delivery system market in the Asia Pacific region.

Insulin Delivery System Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global insulin delivery system market by product type, by end user and by region. Market segmentation based on product type includes insulin pens, insulin jet injectors, syringes and insulin pumps. Specialty diabetic clinics, hospitals and retail channels are sub-segment of end user.

Key Players in the Insulin Delivery System Market

The companies covered in the report include ELI Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Sanofi, Animas Corporation (Johnson and Johnson), Insulet Corporation, Biocon Limited.

