Interventional Oncology Market 2018 : Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Interventional Oncology Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global interventional oncology market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of interventional oncology. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the interventional oncology market during the period. The global interventional oncology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Interventional oncology is one of the type of cancer care, performed by specially trained radiologists called interventional radiologists. Interventional oncology targets cancer and/or the pain it causes. These procedures are often used with standard cancer treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. Generally, interventional oncology is meant for those patients who have not responded to chemotherapy or radiation, cannot receive more radiation, unable to undergo surgery or need relief from their cancer pain. For certain types of tumors, interventional oncology procedures can be curative. Most interventional oncology procedures require an overnight hospital stay.

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Therapeutics to Drive the Market Growth

Interventional technology is one of the type of cancer care that is done with the help of minimally invasive procedure. The increased awareness concerning the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries, such as reduced risk of infection, minimal complications, shorter hospital stay, lesser pain, and faster recovery time as compared to the conventional open surgeries, are encouraging patients and surgeons to go for minimally invasive surgeries. Thus growing demand for minimally invasive therapeutics to drive the market growth. Also, the ability of minimally invasive techniques to treat cancerous cells better than alternative cancer treatments such as radiation therapy, surgeries, and systematic chemotherapy has helped the technique, gain popularity. Furthermore, use of image-guided solutions with oncology procedure is also encouraging the market growth. However high treatment cost of interventional oncology hinders the market growth. Development of new innovative products that can efficiently treat cancer will also in aid in market growth in coming years.

North America Has the Largest Market Share in the Interventional Oncology Market

Among the geographies, North America has the largest market share in the interventional oncology market in 2017. Rising incidence of cancer among North American citizens, increase adoption of minimally invasive procedures, improved reimbursement policies and tremendous technological progress in the field of radiology are the key factors responsible for driving growth in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in terms of CAGR, throughout the forecast period 2018-2024, owing to rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income and huge population base. With a huge population, the chances of people getting affected with cancer increases.

Interventional Oncology Market: Segmentation

The report on global interventional oncology market covers segments such as, procedure. On the basis of procedure, the global interventional oncology market is categorized into radiation therapy, ablation, and particle embolization.

Interventional Oncology Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global interventional oncology market such as, Boston Scientific Ltd, BTG, Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical, Cook Medical, AtriCure, NeuWave Medical, Profound Medical, AngioDynamics and Terumo Corporation.

