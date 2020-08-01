Global Intraocular Lens Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Intraocular Lens Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global intraocular lens market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of intraocular lens. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the intraocular lens market during the period. The global intraocular lens market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Intraocular lens is a lens inserted inside the eye to replace the eye's natural lens during cataract surgery. The major advantage of intraocular lenses is, they offer good and clear vision after cataract surgery. As the intraocular lenses have become well developed and are considered to be safe, they are accepted as the standard of modern cataract surgery. Additionally, Aspheric IOLs, Toric IOLs, Accommodating IOLs and Multifocal IOLs are the various types of the intraocular lens which is choose according to specific visual needs.

Micro-Incision Cataract Surgery and Femtosecond Lasers May Provide Huge Growth Opportunities for the Key Players in the Intraocular Lens Market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 7 million to 12 million cataract operations were performed in the year 2000 and 20 million cataract operation were performed in 2010. By the year 2020, cataract surgeries are anticipated to reach 32 million annually. The major factor such as rising geriatric population ocular conditions, incidence of cataracts is some of the key factors, driving growth in this market. Additionally, initiative taken by the government to remove avoidable blindness growing among aged population across the world are expected to fuel the growth of intraocular lens market.

Moreover, the technological innovation in the intraocular lens is also responsible for enhancing the growth of this market. Going further growing number of vision correction procedure such as LASIK, cataract surgeries and others is responsible for significant growth in the intraocular market. However, the lack of proper coverage for premium IOLs and high cost related with surgical procedure are hindering the growth of intraocular lens market. In near future, accessibility of advance technologies such as micro-incision cataract surgery and femtosecond lasers may provide huge growth opportunities for the key players in the intraocular lens market.

North America is Holding a Leading Region Among other Geographies in the Intraocular Lens Market

North America is holding a leading region among other geographies in the intraocular lens market and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Improved reimbursements policies, rising the incidence of cataracts and government entities to set up eye care facilities have contributed for the growth in this market in North America region. Asia pacific accounted for the fastest growing in terms of revenue over upcoming year. The developing countries such as India and china are anticipated to be fastest growing economies in Asia pacific region. Owing to huge patient pool and growing the healthcare industry.

The leading companies in the market are Abbott Medical Optics, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Alcon (Novartis AG), Calhoun Vision, Inc., Staar Surgical Company, Hoya Surgical Optics, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, Oculentis GmbH. Some Key players investing in merger and acquisition for the expand product portfolio.

Intraocular Lens Market: Segmentation

The report on global intraocular lens market covers segments such as product, material, and end-user. On the basis of product, the global intraocular lens market is categorized into monofocal IOL, multifocal IOL, toric IOL, and accommodative IOL. On the basis of material, the global intraocular lens market is categorized into polymethyl methacrylate (pmma), silicone and hydrophobic acrylic. On the basis of end-user, the global intraocular lens market is categorized into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and eye research institutes.

Key Players of the Intraocular Lens Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global intraocular lens market such as Abbott Medical Optics, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Alcon (Novartis AG), Calhoun Vision, Inc., Staar Surgical Company, Hoya Surgical Optics, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited and Oculentis GmBH.

