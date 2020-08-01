Global Influenza Diagnostic Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Influenza Diagnostic Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global influenza diagnostic market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of influenza diagnostic. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the influenza diagnostic market during the period. The global influenza diagnostic market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1366

Influenza is most commonly known as the flu. It is an infectious disease caused by influenza virus. There are three types of influenza viruses that affects people, called seasonal influenza, pandemic influenza and zoonotic or variant influenza. Usually, the virus is spread through the air from coughs or sneezing. This is believed to occur mostly over relatively short distances. It can also be spread by touching surfaces contaminated by the virus and then touching the mouth or eyes. The most common symptoms include high fever, runny nose, sore throat, muscle pains, headache, coughing and tired feeling. These symptoms typically begin two days after exposure to the virus and most last less than a week.

Increasing Prevalence of Influenza and Rising Demand for Faster Diagnosis and Control of Influenza to Drive the Market Growth

Seasonal influenza viruses circulate and cause disease in humans every year. In temperate climates, disease tends to occur seasonally in the winter months, spreading from person-to person through sneezing, coughing, or touching contaminated surfaces. Seasonal influenza viruses evolve continuously, which means that people can get infected multiple times throughout their lives. Therefore the components of seasonal influenza vaccines should be reviewed frequently and updated periodically to ensure continued effectiveness of the vaccines. Thus increasing prevalence of influenza and rising demand for faster diagnosis and control of influenza to drive the market growth. In addition, growth in research funding for Influenza diagnostics to augment market growth. However, increasing price of novel influenza diagnostic techniques hinders the market growth. Advancements in genomic and proteomic techniques can create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report along with Discount on the Study: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1366

North America Held the Largest Market Share in Diagnostic Influenza Market

Among the geographies, North America held the largest market share in diagnostic influenza market in 2017, owing to increase health awareness among population, government initiatives to control the disease rates and development of novel influenza diagnostic techniques. Asia pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising healthcare infrastructure, higher rate of population which in turn, increases the chances of people getting affected with influenza.

Influenza Diagnostic Market: Segmentation

The report on global influenza diagnostic market covers segments such as, test type and end-user. On the basis of test type, the global influenza diagnostic market is categorized into rapid influenza diagnostic tests, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), cell culture and others. On the basis of end-user, the global influenza diagnostic market is categorized into hospitals, point-of-care testing, and laboratories.

Key Players in the Influenza Diagnostic Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global influenza diagnostic market such as, BD Medical, Abbott laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Quidel Corporation, Sekisui Diagnostics, DiaSorin, SA Scientific and Luminex Corporation.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-influenza-diagnostic-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: