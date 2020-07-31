Project Management and Product Development Author, Jon M Quigley Launches New Book

The book “Continuous and Embedded Learning for Organizations” is available to purchase on Amazon and major book sellers. The book written with co-author Shawn P. Quigley, a retired Chief Warrant Officer, who has vast experience with the Navy and NNSY. The book is co-authored with his brother, Jon M. Quigley, the principal and founding member of Value Transformation.

Jon M. Quigley, said, “This book will give readers an insight into how an organization is able to compete continuously through embedded learning. The longevity of the organization develops over time depending upon that organization’s ability to learn and propagate the learning throughout the organization.” He additionally explained, “With this book, readers will study many systems from history, social and technical, which might be required to create a learning organization. Within the book, you will also learn the different styles of project management and how each has some opportunities and pitfalls with these embedded learning processes. This book is geared towards exposing the reader to the different types and theories involved with learning and management to allow the individual or group to determine the best fit for their group or organization”.

According to the research, embedded learning is more powerful than typical send people to training approaches to learning. As a result, the learner is more engaged and motivated to complete a job or task and also has a deeper understanding of context. Embedded learning most simply describes learning while doing, spreading that learning, and applying the information learned to future tasks and/or projects. Thus creating a cycle of learning and development, loop learning.

About Jon M. Quigley

Jon M. Quigley holds multiple master-level degrees and globally recognized certifications and has thirty years of product development and manufacturing experience. He has written several books on project management and product development, such as Total Quality Management for Project Management, Testing Complex and Embedded Systems, Scrum Project Management, and Configuration Management.

Shawn P. Quigley

Shawn P. Quigley is a retired Chief Warrant Officer. Before writing this book, he worked as the Area Improvement Coordinator and Program Exposure Manager at Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department Kings Bay, GA. He has managed projects for both the Navy and NNSY. Those projects Ranging from the refueling of a nuclear aircraft carrier (USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT, CVN-71), a fast attack submarine (USS SAN FRANCISCO, SSN-711), and the decommissioning of a fast attack submarine (USS HAMMERHEAD, SSN-663) and destroyer tender (USS PUGET SOUND, AD-38).

The book is a collaboration of two experts in the field of project management, organizational and project and product development. Collectively they have over 70 years of experience in these areas. The book is 397 pages and is available at Kindle edition and hardcover. To get the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0367183870?pf_rd_r=XXSNH9Y5QPX7X7ACZMFQ&pf_rd_p=edaba0ee-c2fe-4124-9f5d-b31d6b1bfbee.

