Infant and kids Probiotics Market Top Competitors, Application, Price Structure, Cost Analysis, Regional Growth

Probiotics are the mixture of live bacteria and yeasts, which are considered beneficial for the human digestive system. These types of bacteria are good for infants and kids which colonize the gut. Probiotics are the type of dietary supplements. These supplements are used for various conditions such as infant colic, allergy, and diarrhea. Probiotics are classified into various groups including Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Bifidobacterium, and Saccharomyces boulardii.

Increase in population is the major driving factor which is expected to boost the global infant and kids probiotics market growth. Furthermore, increase in disposable income, as well as busy lifestyle is expected to propel the growth of global infant and kids market. Moreover, continuous innovations in probiotics such as development of vegan friendly, sugar free products, non-GMO will have the positive impact on global infants and kids probiotics market growth.

However, lack of awareness regarding probiotics is the restraining factor which is expected to hinder the growth of global infant and kids probiotics market growth. Also, lack of knowledge related to use and benefits of probiotics will affect the global infant and kids probiotics market growth.

Global Infant and kids Probiotics Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report NOW Foods, FIT Bioceuticals Ltd, Mommy’s Bliss, Mama’s Select, LoveBug Nutrition Inc, Church & Dwight Co, Inc, BioGala Metagenics Inc, and Gerber Products Company.

Global Infant and kids Probiotics Market Taxonomy

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Chewable

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

