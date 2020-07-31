Global Technical Textiles Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Technical Textiles Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Technical textiles are primary function based standard products for non-aesthetic purposes. This market finds wide end-use in areas such as geotextiles, automotive, medical textiles, agrotextiles, protective clothing, etc. This industry is growing rapidly and complements growth to other industries. Introduction of innovative technologies in nonwovens, finished fabric, weaving and knitting are the factors responsible for the growth of the market. However, market fragmentation and expensive finished products impact the end user pricing.

Drivers

Changing consumer preferences

Growing demand for new applications areas

Increasing adaptability and awareness of products

Restraints

Prolonged recession in some parts of Europe

Availability of raw materials

Impact on pricing structure of intermediate industry owing to high cost finished products

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avintiv Inc. (Formerly Polymer Group Inc.)

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

DIC Corporation

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Huntsman Corporation

Kimberly-Clarke Corporation

Lanxess AG

Low & Bonar PLC

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

SRF Ltd.

Tencate NV

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides technical textiles market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Technical Textiles By Product Type

Fabrics

Unspun Fiber

Yarn

Technical Textiles By Fiber Type

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Specialty Fiber

Technical Textiles By Technology

Nonwovens

Fabric Finish

Weaving

Knitting

Fiber & Spinning

Others (Including Knotting, Coating, And Laminating)

Technical Textiles By Fabric Fiber Type

Colored

Non-Colored

Technical Textiles By Colorants

Dyes

Pigments

Technical Textiles By Application

Agrotech

Meditech

Mobiltech

Packtech

Sportech

Buildtech

Clothtech

Hometech

Protech

Others (Including Geotech, Oekotech)

Technical Textiles By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Technical Textiles Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Technical Textiles Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Technical Textiles Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Technical Textiles Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Technical Textiles Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Technical Textiles Market Analysis By Fiber Type

Chapter 7 Technical Textiles Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 8 Technical Textiles Market Analysis By Fabric Fiber Type

Chapter 9 Technical Textiles Market Analysis By Colorants

Chapter 10 Technical Textiles Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 11 Technical Textiles Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape Of Technical Textiles Companies

Chapter 13 Company Profiles Of Technical Textiles Industry

