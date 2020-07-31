Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) is a byproduct of copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene. It is an oil-resistant synthetic rubber. They are generally utilized in areas such as automotive seals, fuel hoses, gaskets, rollers, etc.

Drivers

Growing automobile industry

Increasing safety concerns in medical and nuclear field

Natural rubber creating a big cross over opportunity for NBR

Restraints

Fluctuating raw material prices

Threat of substitutes

Growing environmental concerns

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Top Glove

Supermax Corporation BHD

Latexx Partners Berhad

Adventa and Hartalega

Zeon Chemicals

Synthos SA

Kumho Petrochemical Co.

JSR Corporation

Sibur Holding

Versalis

Omnova Solutions.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) By Application

Hose, Belting And Cable

Adhesives And Sealants

Industrial And Medical Gloves

Seals And O-Rings

Molded And Extruded Products

Others

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) By End-Use

Automotive

Machinery

Cots & Aprons

Construction

Plastic Modification

Wires & Cables

Others

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 7 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Industry

