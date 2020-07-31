Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.
Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) is a byproduct of copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene. It is an oil-resistant synthetic rubber. They are generally utilized in areas such as automotive seals, fuel hoses, gaskets, rollers, etc.
Drivers
- Growing automobile industry
- Increasing safety concerns in medical and nuclear field
- Natural rubber creating a big cross over opportunity for NBR
Restraints
- Fluctuating raw material prices
- Threat of substitutes
- Growing environmental concerns
Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Top Glove
- Supermax Corporation BHD
- Latexx Partners Berhad
- Adventa and Hartalega
- Zeon Chemicals
- Synthos SA
- Kumho Petrochemical Co.
- JSR Corporation
- Sibur Holding
- Versalis
- Omnova Solutions.
A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) By Application
- Hose, Belting And Cable
- Adhesives And Sealants
- Industrial And Medical Gloves
- Seals And O-Rings
- Molded And Extruded Products
- Others
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) By End-Use
- Automotive
- Machinery
- Cots & Aprons
- Construction
- Plastic Modification
- Wires & Cables
- Others
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis By End-Use
Chapter 7 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Industry
