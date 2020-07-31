Global Electronic Health Record Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Electronic Health Record Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global electronic health record market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of electronic health record. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the electronic health record market during the period. The global electronic health record market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/49

An electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of a patient’s electronically stored health information. These systems are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorized users. One of the key features of an EHR is that health information can be created and managed by authorized healthcare providers in a digital format. This information is capable of being shared with other providers across more than one healthcare organization. The benefits of electronic health records include better health care by improving all aspects of patient care, including safety, effectiveness, patient-centeredness, communication, education, timeliness, efficiency, and equity.

Huge Market Potential in the Developing Regions and the Introduction of Technologically Advanced Software is Expected to Offer Further Opportunities for Market Growth

The use of electronic health records offers many clinical advantages such as fewer medical errors, easier access to clinical data, ability to establish and maintain effective clinical workflows and No bulky paper records to store, manage and retrieve, these aforementioned factors drive the growth of the electronic health record industry. The rise in the adoption of the electronic health record, increased use of cloud-based EHR software, the rapid surge in aging population, and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases to boost the electronic health records market growth.

However, the market growth is limited by the high cost of Electronic health record and rise in concerns regarding the patient data safety & security due to increase in cyber-crime. This, in turn, is curtailing the growth of the electronic health record market. Conversely, the huge market potential in the developing regions and the introduction of technologically advanced software is expected to offer further opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report along with Discount on the Study: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/49

North America Held the Largest Share in the Electronic Health Records Market

Among the geographies, North America held the largest share in the electronic health records market. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also among the leading contributors of revenue to the global EHR market. The e-Health market has evolved as one of the fastest growing U.S. industries and remained almost unaffected even post-recession scenario. The Asia-Pacific is witnessing the increasing adoption of EHR across hospitals, physician offices, and other healthcare centers and is driven by the presence of a large pool of patients. Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region including China and India have been experiencing strong economic growth.

Segmentation of the Electronic Health Record Industry

The report on global electronic health record market covers segments such as type, deployment, and end user. On the basis of type, the global electronic health record market is categorized into acute electronic health record, ambulatory electronic health record, and post-acute electronic health record. On the basis of deployment, the global electronic health record market is categorized into web-based, client-server based and software as services. On the basis of end user, the global electronic health record market is categorized into the hospital, physician clinic and diagnostics center.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-electronic-health-record-market

Key Players in the Electronic Health Record Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global electronic health record market such as, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, GE Healthcare, Cerner, CPSI, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Greenway Health, LLC and eClinicalWorks.

Reasons to Buy this Report: