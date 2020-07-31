Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) belongs to carboxymethyl group as cellulose derivative. It is widely used as stabilizer, binder, dispersant, thickener, etc. in various industries. Plant derived cellulose, caustic soda, and monochloroacetic acid are the essential raw materials used in production of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC).

Drivers

High demand in low fat and gluten-free frozen desserts

High demand from the food and beverages industry

Increasing number of oil drilling activities

Growth of pharmaceutical and cosmetics production

Restraints

Emergence of organic/green substitutes in various applications

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland Inc.

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

Daicel Corporation

DKS Co. Ltd.

Lamberti S.P.A

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Química Amtex S.A. De C.V.

The DOW Chemical Company

UGUR Seluloz Kimya A.S.

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides carboxymethyl cellulose market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose By End-Users:

Food And Beverages

Oil Drilling Fluids

Paper Processing

Personal Care

Paints And Adhesives

Others (Including Industrial Detergents, Mining, Etc.)

Carboxymethyl Cellulose By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Analysis By End-Users

Chapter 6 Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Carboxymethyl Cellulose Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Carboxymethyl Cellulose Industry

