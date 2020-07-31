Global Butyric Acid Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Butyric Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.
Butyric acid is a carboxylic acid, also known as botanoic acid, with its esters and salts known as butanoates and butyrates which is oily, colorless chemical. Butyric acid is usually found in the milk of farm animals such as buffalo, sheep and goat and has an unpleasant smell. Butyric acid is industrially manufactured by the fermentation of starch or sugar, with the addition of putrefying cheese, added with calcium carbonate for the purpose of neutralizing the acids formed in the procedure.
Drivers
- Rising demand for animal feed, especially for swine and poultry.
- Demand for renewable butyric acid in the food & flavor and pharmaceuticals sector
Restraints
- Fermentation process of butyric acid is relatively expensive than chemical synthesis.
Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Snowco Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Oxea GmbH
- Perstorp Holding AB
- Blue Marble Biomaterials, LLC
- Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co. Ltd.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides Butyric acid market’s Mergers/acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, New product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Butyric Acid Market by Type:
- Synthetic Butyric Acid
- Renewable Butyric Acid
Butyric Acid Market by Application:
- Animal Feed
- Chemical Intermediate
- Food and Flavor
- Pharmaceutical
- Perfume
- Others
Butyric Acid Market by Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
