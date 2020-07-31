Chinese fibromyalgia Market Trends to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2022

Chinese Fibromyalgia Market Research Report: By Diagnosis (Laboratory Evaluation, Presence Of Central Sensitization), Treatment (Targeted (Antidepressants, Anti-Seizure Drugs), Symptomatic Treatment, End Users (Hospitals &Clinics) – Forecast Till 2022

Market Highlights:

The Chinese fibromyalgia Market Trends is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2017-2022.Fibromyalgia syndrome co-exists with other painful conditions, such as migraine and other types of headaches, temporomandibular joint disorders, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and interstitial cystitis. The treatment of fibromyalgia includes both targeted and symptomatic approach. Till date, there are only three FDA approved drugs for the fibromyalgia treatment, i.e., Lyrica (PFIZER), Cymbalta (Eli Lilly and Company), and Savella (Allergan plc). However, there are few other drugs prescribed by physicians to control the symptoms of fibromyalgia such as pain relievers, muscle relaxants, and traditional Chinese medicine.

Growing geriatric population, increasing cases of rheumatic diseases, growing awareness among the population, and rising incidences of traumatic stress and road accidents are the key factors driving the Chinese fibromyalgia market. According to a study published in the Arthritis Care & Research journal in 2017, fibromyalgia and related symptoms worsen the functional status of individuals with rheumatoid arthritis. Around 15%-30% of patients with rheumatic disorders have co-morbid fibromyalgia syndrome.

However, difficulty in diagnosis of the disease, and stringent FDA regulations may hinder the growth of the market to an extent. As fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with other chronic diseases so, its diagnosis takes a long time. As fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with other chronic diseases so, its diagnosis takes a long time. According to a study published in Arthritis Research & Therapy journal in 2017, in Taiwan, the risk of coronary heart disease in fibromyalgia patients was 47% higher than the general population.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Roche, Astellas Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., SANOFI, Bayer AG, AbbVie, ALLERGAN, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cephalon, Inc., Vertical Pharmaceuticals, Sunovion Pharms Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, ABBOTT, NOVARTIS, and others.

Regional Analysis

South Central China accounted for the major share of the market owing to the rising prevalence of fibromyalgia in this region. Rising cases of chronic rheumatic diseases are also capable of fuelling the fibromyalgia market in China. Prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is around 0.35%, with the significantly higher rate in Northern China as compared to the Southern part.

The rising healthcare expenditure is also propelling the growth of the market. In China, the total expenditure on health per capita in 2014 was USD 731, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015. The health expenditure in China grew at a rate of 11.6% per year, suggested by a study published in BMC Health Services Research journal in 2017. This rate is much faster than the growth of the country’s economy, i.e., 9.9% per year.

Segmentation

The Chinese fibromyalgia market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is classified into laboratory evaluation and presence of central sensitization.On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into targeted treatment and symptomatic treatment.On the basis of the end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

